Quiz to close in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Quiz Clothing in Union Square will be closing its doors next month, its been confirmed.

The women’s clothing retailer has let Aberdeen customers know with clearance sale signs on the unit’s windows.

The signs say “all stock must go” as Quiz tries to clear the shelves before the departure.

It is understood the store will close some time in September.

It becomes the latest brand to leave Union Square after Fat Face, Superdry and Hollister were among the names to shut earlier this year.

The mall has brought in a host of other retailers to fill empty units, including Victoria’s Secret and Hobbs.

Union Square became home to Quiz Aberdeen when the brand relocated from the Trinity Centre.

In February, the firm went into administration and announced the closure of 23 stores, which put 200 jobs at risk.

Quiz specialises in womenswear and sells “catwalk-style looks and all the latest trends at value-for-money prices”.

The brand started in Scotland with three stores in 1993. It then grew to have more than 250 stores across Europe and Asia.

During the retailer’s slump into administration, its CEO, Sheraz Ramzan, released a statement on the difficulties of “challenging trading conditions”.

He said: “We are deeply sorry to those affected by the store closures, including our retail colleagues.

“However, this decision will put the business in a more sustainable footing for the future and protect several hundred jobs as a result.”