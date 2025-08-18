Quiz to close in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quiz to close in Aberdeen’s Union Square

The women's clothing brand has become the latest shop in the mall to announce its departure.

By Derry Alldritt
A sale sign at Quiz Clothing in Aberdeen's Union Square.
Quiz Clothing in Union Square has a closing down sale. Image: Supplied.

Quiz Clothing in Union Square will be closing its doors next month, its been confirmed.

The women’s clothing retailer has let Aberdeen customers know with clearance sale signs on the unit’s windows.

The signs say “all stock must go” as Quiz tries to clear the shelves before the departure.

It is understood the store will close some time in September.

It becomes the latest brand to leave Union Square after Fat Face, Superdry and Hollister were among the names to shut earlier this year.

The mall has brought in a host of other retailers to fill empty units, including Victoria’s Secret and Hobbs.

Union Square became home to Quiz Aberdeen when the brand relocated from the Trinity Centre.

Quiz closing Union Square shop

In February, the firm went into administration and announced the closure of 23 stores, which put 200 jobs at risk.

Quiz specialises in womenswear and sells “catwalk-style looks and all the latest trends at value-for-money prices”.

The brand started in Scotland with three stores in 1993. It then grew to have more than 250 stores across Europe and Asia.

During the retailer’s slump into administration, its CEO, Sheraz Ramzan, released a statement on the difficulties of “challenging trading conditions”.

He said: “We are deeply sorry to those affected by the store closures, including our retail colleagues.

“However, this decision will put the business in a more sustainable footing for the future and protect several hundred jobs as a result.”

