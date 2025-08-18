‘Stand down’: Tributes pour in for Skye and Lochaber mountain rescuer Bryan Powell

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Bryan Powell, a deeply respected member of the mountain rescue community in Skye and Lochaber.

Mr Powell’s sudden loss has left a profound mark on those who worked with him – and on many who never met him but were touched by the selfless work he did for others.

He died last month, at the age of 54, and a celebration on Skye is being planned in his honour.

A dedicated volunteer with Skye Mountain Rescue Team (MRT), Mr Powell was also a former member of Lochaber MRT.

Bryan Powell: Remembered with love and respect

He was also a committed dog handler with the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA) Scotland.

Over the years, he gave his time, his energy, and his quiet strength to search and rescue operations across the Highlands.

He was described as “diligent, modest, and utterly devoted,” in a moving Skye MRT tribute.

The team add: “Bryan brought his quiet expertise to countless search and rescue operations – from the large, complex incidents to the smaller, no-less-important ones.

“He was quiet, kind, self-effacing and thoughtful, never with a bad word for anyone.”

Alongside his mountain rescue work, Mr Powell was known for his special bond with his dogs, Storm and Gwen.

He handled them with deep affection and skill and was rightly proud of their many achievements.

‘None of us knew it would be the last time we’d see Bryan’

In his final callout, he helped locate and rescue a young Skye Trail walker who had fallen near Scorrybreac.

“None of us knew it would be the last time we’d see him,” the team said.

The post poignantly added: “Stand down, Dog Bryan, and rest in peace.”

Throughout the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Mr Powell was a steady presence – guiding his teammates with a calm, measured voice and offering reassurance when it was needed most.

His legacy, say those who knew him, is one of kindness, quiet courage and unwavering service.

Others in the rescue community have also expressed their sorrow and admiration.

“An absolute gentleman and a pleasure to have worked alongside,” said Kintail Mountain Rescue.

“Such a good guy,” wrote fellow MRT volunteer Mark Chadwick online.

“He certainly made a very positive and supportive contribution to my – all too short – time knowing him.”

“A true gentleman for whom I had the utmost respect,” another friend shared.

“He is sorely missed.”

Bryan Powell valued comfort and authenticity

A memorial service to celebrate Mr Powell’s life will take place at the Sligachan Hotel on Saturday September 6, from 2-4pm.

A funeral notice reads: “Please come as you are, wearing whatever makes you feel most yourself.

“Bryan valued comfort and authenticity.”

Mourners are encouraged to bring stories – of kindness, adventure, humour or humanity – and to share in the memory of a man who gave so much of himself in the service of others.

