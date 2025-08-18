‘Stand down’: Tributes pour in for Skye and Lochaber mountain rescuer Bryan Powell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Stand down’: Tributes pour in for Skye and Lochaber mountain rescuer Bryan Powell

Bryan Powell, was a dedicated Skye Mountain Rescue volunteer and SARDA Scotland dog handler, remembered for his kindness, skill, and unwavering service to others.

By Louise Glen
Bryan Powell of Skye MRT
Skye MRT volunteer Bryan Powell has died. Image: Supplied.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Bryan Powell, a deeply respected member of the mountain rescue community in Skye and Lochaber.

Mr Powell’s sudden loss has left a profound mark on those who worked with him – and on many who never met him but were touched by the selfless work he did for others.

He died last month, at the age of 54, and a celebration on Skye is being planned in his honour.

A dedicated volunteer with Skye Mountain Rescue Team (MRT), Mr Powell was also a former member of Lochaber MRT.

Bryan Powell: Remembered with love and respect

He was also a committed dog handler with the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA) Scotland.

Over the years, he gave his time, his energy, and his quiet strength to search and rescue operations across the Highlands.

He was described as “diligent, modest, and utterly devoted,” in a moving Skye MRT tribute.

Bryan Powell was involved in many rescues on Skye.
Bryan Powell was involved with many rescues over his time with Skye MRT. Image: Skye MRT.

The team add: “Bryan brought his quiet expertise to countless search and rescue operations – from the large, complex incidents to the smaller, no-less-important ones.

“He was quiet, kind, self-effacing and thoughtful, never with a bad word for anyone.”

Alongside his mountain rescue work, Mr Powell was known for his special bond with his dogs, Storm and Gwen.

He handled them with deep affection and skill and was rightly proud of their many achievements.

‘None of us knew it would be the last time we’d see Bryan’

In his final callout, he helped locate and rescue a young Skye Trail walker who had fallen near Scorrybreac.

“None of us knew it would be the last time we’d see him,” the team said.

The post poignantly added: “Stand down, Dog Bryan, and rest in peace.”

Throughout the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Mr Powell was a steady presence – guiding his teammates with a calm, measured voice and offering reassurance when it was needed most.

His legacy, say those who knew him, is one of kindness, quiet courage and unwavering service.

Others in the rescue community have also expressed their sorrow and admiration.

“An absolute gentleman and a pleasure to have worked alongside,” said Kintail Mountain Rescue.

“Such a good guy,” wrote fellow MRT volunteer Mark Chadwick online.

“He certainly made a very positive and supportive contribution to my – all too short – time knowing him.”

“A true gentleman for whom I had the utmost respect,” another friend shared.

“He is sorely missed.”

Bryan Powell valued comfort and authenticity

A memorial service to celebrate Mr Powell’s life will take place at the Sligachan Hotel on Saturday September 6, from 2-4pm.

A funeral notice reads: “Please come as you are, wearing whatever makes you feel most yourself.

“Bryan valued comfort and authenticity.”

Mourners are encouraged to bring stories – of kindness, adventure, humour or humanity – and to share in the memory of a man who gave so much of himself in the service of others.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation