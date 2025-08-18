King Charles greets public – and Corporal Cruachan IV – on summer vacation at Balmoral Castle

King Charles greeted the public at the gates of Balmoral today at an official welcoming ceremony.

The King and Queen arrived in Royal Deeside at the weekend for their summer residence at the castle.

Spectators gathered to greet Charles as he inspected the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, whose members made a guard of honour at its gates.

They made for an impressive sight – as did their famous regimental mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV.

The Shetland Pony, bedecked in his medals, was only too happy to nuzzle Charles’ hand during the ceremony as he stood with handler, Corporal Rory Stewart.

After the ceremony, there was a performance from the Pipes and Drums, formed by soldiers from across the regiment, including from the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Battalions.

It was a display of pageantry closely linked to this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Charles is the Colonel in Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

He wore his relatively new King Charles III tartan, which was designed on the date of his coronation, May 6 2023, and is restricted for the exclusive use of the Royal Family members.

The King greeted locals, together with tourists and holidaymakers from France, the Netherlands and Germany, in temperatures which reached 23C.

Officer Commanding Balaklava Company, Major Tommy Blair, said: “Balaklava Company has the unique privilege of supporting His Majesty The King and the royal household during their summer court in Scotland.

“It’s a huge honour to command this parade today marking His Majesty’s arrival at Balmoral, and we’re looking forward to spending the coming months in Royal Deeside.”

On Sunday, His Majesty drove Queen Camilla to attend the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral.