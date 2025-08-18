King Charles greets public – and Corporal Cruachan IV – on summer vacation at Balmoral Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles greets public – and Corporal Cruachan IV – on summer vacation at Balmoral Castle

The King inspected the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the castle gates.

By Ross Hempseed
King Charles III meets Shetland pony Cpl Cruachan IV, mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
King Charles III meets Shetland pony Cpl Cruachan IV, mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

King Charles greeted the public at the gates of Balmoral today at an official welcoming ceremony.

The King and Queen arrived in Royal Deeside at the weekend for their summer residence at the castle.

Spectators gathered to greet Charles as he inspected the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, whose members made a guard of honour at its gates.

They made for an impressive sight – as did their famous regimental mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV.

The Shetland Pony, bedecked in his medals, was only too happy to nuzzle Charles’ hand during the ceremony as he stood with handler, Corporal Rory Stewart.

After the ceremony, there was a performance from the Pipes and Drums, formed by soldiers from across the regiment, including from the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Battalions.

It was a display of pageantry closely linked to this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

King Charles III wore his new tartan, created for his coronation. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Charles is the Colonel in Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

He wore his relatively new King Charles III tartan, which was designed on the date of his coronation, May 6 2023, and is restricted for the exclusive use of the Royal Family members.

The King greeted locals, together with tourists and holidaymakers from France, the Netherlands and Germany, in temperatures which reached 23C.

Officer Commanding Balaklava Company, Major Tommy Blair, said: “Balaklava Company has the unique privilege of supporting His Majesty The King and the royal household during their summer court in Scotland.

“It’s a huge honour to command this parade today marking His Majesty’s arrival at Balmoral, and we’re looking forward to spending the coming months in Royal Deeside.”

On Sunday, His Majesty drove Queen Camilla to attend the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral.

King Charles III inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
King Charles III donned a kilt to greet guests. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
King Charles is in Aberdeenshire for summer. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
King Charles speaks with members of the public. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The King and Queen are to spend a few weeks in Royal Deeside for summer. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The pipe band of 3 & 4 SCOTS, Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
King Charles III inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
King Charles III meets Shetland pony Cpl Cruachan IV (mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland) during an inspection. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

