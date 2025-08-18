Sea rescue after person falls from cliffs at Dunnottar Castle

RNLI Stonehaven were tasked to Dunnottar Castle to rescue a person reported to have fallen from the cliffs.

The operation happened near the base of the castle at 4.30pm yesterday.

Two volunteers swam ashore to help the person involved in the fall.

The casualty was found to have a fractured ankle at the scene.

The coastguards and paramedics deemed it was safer to extract the casualty via the lifeboat rather than lift them back up the cliff.

This was due to the steep and loose gravel path beside the castle.

The fall casualty was then taken away by ambulance for treatment.

RNLI Stonehaven stated: “The casualty was taken the short distance to Stonehaven harbour where they were handed over to the ambulance crew for further treatment.”