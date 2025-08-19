Exclusive: Aberdeen secondary school teacher accused of grooming and child sex assault

An Aberdeen teacher has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a young child and grooming.

Zac Cartney appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and faced four charges.

The 24-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault.

He is also charged with communicating indecently with a child aged between 13 and 15.

Zac Cartney made no plea

The fourth charge, under grooming legislation, relates to Cartney allegedly meeting or trying to meet a child under the age of 16 with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

Cartney, whose general address was stated in court papers as Aberdeen, made no plea. His school cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was committed for further examination and was released on bail after the hearing earlier this month.

Cartney will return to court at a later date, which is yet to be confirmed.