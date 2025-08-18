Serious crash closes Aberdeen’s Westburn Road

An area near Westburn Park in Aberdeen has been cordoned-off by police following a serious crash.

The accident took place on Westburn Road, near the park entrance, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.

The collision involved a bike and a car.

There is a significant police presence at the scene, with as many as seven vehicles in attendance.

Paramedics also attended.

A section of the road between Westburn Drive and Watson Street has been cordoned-off by officers.

The entrance to Westburn Park has also been sealed-off.

Traffic is building in the area, with a number of drivers turning on Westburn Road to find alternative routes.

Photos taken at the scene show a bike lying on the road within the cordon.

A white car is parked off the road with a “police aware” sign on display.

A police spokesperson: “Emergency services are responding to a crash on Westburn Road involving a motorcyclist and a car which happened around 4.25pm.

“The road is closed.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

