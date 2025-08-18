Serious crash closes Aberdeen’s Westburn Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serious crash closes Aberdeen’s Westburn Road

It is understood the accident involved an e-bike and a car.

By Ellie Milne
Police van and road closed sign with cone cordon on Westburn Road in Aberdeen
A section of Westburn Road was closed by police yesterday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An area near Westburn Park in Aberdeen has been cordoned-off by police following a serious crash.

The accident took place on Westburn Road, near the park entrance, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.

The collision involved a bike and a car.

There is a significant police presence at the scene, with as many as seven vehicles in attendance.

Police van and officer on either side of cordon with a bike lying on the ground in the middle
A bike is lying on the road within the cordon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Paramedics also attended.

A section of the road between Westburn Drive and Watson Street has been cordoned-off by officers.

The entrance to Westburn Park has also been sealed-off.

Traffic is building in the area, with a number of drivers turning on Westburn Road to find alternative routes.

Photos taken at the scene show a bike lying on the road within the cordon.

A white Dacia car with "police aware" sign over reg plate
It is understood a white Dacia was involved in the collision. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A white car is parked off the road with a “police aware” sign on display.

A police spokesperson: “Emergency services are responding to a crash on Westburn Road involving a motorcyclist and a car which happened around 4.25pm.

“The road is closed.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

