E-bike rider, 32, in critical condition after crash on Aberdeen’s Westburn Road

A 32-year-old man has been left in a critical condition after a serious crash involving an e-bike on Westburn Road.

Emergency services raced to the scene at around 4.25pm yesterday after reports that a black Talaria bike had collided with a Dacia Logan car.

Ambulance crews took the rider of the e-bike to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His condition is described as critical.

Talaria, who manufactured the vehicle, describe their products as “e-bikes.”

Both the female driver and passenger of the car were uninjured.

The road was then closed for around five hours while debris was cleared and officers investigated.

It reopened at 9.40pm.

Police appeal for information over motorbike crash on Westburn Road

Now, police have issued an appeal for information regarding the Westburn Road crash.

They have urged any witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Sergeant Bowser-Riley from Inverurie Road Policing said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage or any other information that could assist to get in touch.”