New Elgin dessert parlour to open in former Jimmy Chung’s restaurant

Dessert parlour Shakes ‘n’ Cakes will open its sixth location, expanding into Elgin.

Launching on Greyfriars Street, the new cafe looks set to dish up a wide variety of sweet treats.

The popular north-east chain has whipped up an “opening soon” banner over its new premises.

The building on Greyfriars Street was previously owned by Chinese restaurant chain Jimmy Chung’s.

Renovations are under way, but an official opening date has yet to be confirmed.

This will be the brand’s sixth location in the north and north-east.

Other locations include in Aberdeen at Old Aberdeen, Woodside and Great Northern Road, as well as Ellon, Inverness, and now Elgin.

The branches sell sundaes, pancakes, waffles, ice cream and hot food.

Previous opening success for Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes 2022 opening in Inverness had customers queuing in torrential rain.

Co-owner Haroon Ahmed says the growing chain is “Scotland’s biggest”, and is looking to keep expanding.

“Franchise is something that we are looking at currently,” he says.

“We’re trying to build a franchise, but depends on the interest we get.”

Opening hours have yet to be confirmed, but many Shakes ‘n’ Cakes branches stay open late into the evening, with some serving customers in the early hours of the morning.

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes has been contacted for comment.