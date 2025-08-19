New Elgin dessert parlour to open in former Jimmy Chung’s restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New Elgin dessert parlour to open in former Jimmy Chung’s restaurant

The north-east chain, known for its sweet treats, will launch a new branch on Greyfriars Street.

By Regan Parsons
The new Shakes 'n' Cakes location based on Greyfriars St with an 'opening soon' banner.
The new Shakes 'n' Cakes location based on Greyfriars St. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson.

Dessert parlour Shakes ‘n’ Cakes will open its sixth location, expanding into Elgin.

Launching on Greyfriars Street, the new cafe looks set to dish up a wide variety of sweet treats.

The popular north-east chain has whipped up an “opening soon” banner over its new premises.

The building on Greyfriars Street was previously owned by Chinese restaurant chain Jimmy Chung’s.

Renovations are under way, but an official opening date has yet to be confirmed.

This will be the brand’s sixth location in the north and north-east.

Other locations include in Aberdeen at Old Aberdeen, Woodside and Great Northern Road, as well as Ellon, Inverness, and now Elgin.

The branches sell sundaes, pancakes, waffles, ice cream and hot food.

Previous opening success for Shakes ‘n’ Cakes

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes 2022 opening in Inverness had customers queuing in torrential rain.

Co-owner Haroon Ahmed says the growing chain is “Scotland’s biggest”, and is looking to keep expanding.

Haroon Ahmed, left, and business partner Bobby Malik at the launch of Shakes 'n' Cakes Inverness.
Haroon Ahmed, left, and business partner Bobby Malik at the launch of Shakes ‘n’ Cakes in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Franchise is something that we are looking at currently,” he says.

“We’re trying to build a franchise, but depends on the interest we get.”

Opening hours have yet to be confirmed, but many Shakes ‘n’ Cakes branches stay open late into the evening, with some serving customers in the early hours of the morning.

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes has been contacted for comment.

Conversation