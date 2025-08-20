Who killed Kiesha: Chilling footage sheds light on shocking murder of Elgin mum-of-two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who killed Kiesha: Chilling footage sheds light on shocking murder of Elgin mum-of-two

The 32-year-old was brutally murdered in her home in November 2023. The BBC's new docuseries, Murder Case, offers an insight into the police investigation.

By Ross Hempseed
Collage of Kiesha Donaghy and police outside Anderson Drive flats in Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy was found dead in her Elgin home. Image: Facebook/Jasperimage.

A new docuseries has shed more light on how police captured Kiesha Donaghy’s killer and the brutal details of the crime.

Lucretia Donaghy, known as Kiesha, was repeatedly bludgeoned by Owen Grant in her flat on Anderson Drive in November 2023.

The attack was said to be savage, frenzied and brutal, with the Elgin mum-of-two found by friends a day later.

Her murder shocked the Moray community, with an evidence trail eventually leading to the culprit, Owen Grant.

Now, the docuseries Murder Case has revealed more details about the brutal crime and the police investigation in the episode, Who Killed Kiesha?

Where Kiesha was found

The episode starts with a panicked 999 call to police after friends found Kiesha in the bedroom of her flat.

DI William Murdoch gives a briefing laying out the details of what the police know so far.

An image taken by police shows Kiesha's bed. A lighter and ashtray are among the items that can be seen. There are also a significant amount of bloodstains.
The bed was littered with items and stained with blood. Image: BBC.

According to DI Murdoch, Kiesha was found lying face down, by the side of the bed.

Photographs of the scene are shown, including the bed, which is littered with items such as an ashtray, lighter and cigarette papers, as well as bloodstains.

There is also blood spatter and staining on the walls of the bedroom including a bloody handprint, which was later attributed to Owen Grant.

Evidence found at Kiesha's flat included a bloody handprint, found to be her killer's.
The bloody handprint was a key piece of evidence. Image: BBC.

More about Kiesha as a person

People who knew Kiesha gave emotional interviews about what she was like.

Bob, her best friend, said he was “intimidated” by her when he first met her.

He said: “She was that big of a personality. She couldn’t walk quietly into a room.

“She had to be the loud one.”

Bob shared funny videos of Kiesha, describing her as “one-of-a-kind”.

Kiesha posing in a mirror. Friends said she was a big character who liked having fun.
Videos show the fun side of Kiesha. Image: BBC.

Owen Grant’s movements

According to witnesses, Owen Grant was seen in the company of Kiesha in the lead up to her death.

Grant had come in willingly and gave police a statement on her movements.

He told officers he had been in his bed all day, before getting up to go to the Cottar House pub to play pool.

Owen Grant, pictured on camera sitting in a McDonald's.
Owen Grant in McDonald’s. Image: BBC.

According to officers, Kiesha had received death threats before she died.

She was last seen on a video call at 4.30pm on the day she died.

Officers believe she was killed between 7pm and 8pm on November 15.

Later on in the episode, the officers receive CCTV footage that shows Owen Grant walking down Murray Street at 8.30pm, 100 yards away from Kiesha’s flat.

Around 6am on November 16, Grant is seen on CCTV footage inside McDonald’s.

The ‘two amigos’

During one of his briefings, DI Murdoch reveals that Kiesha was also known to police for involvement in the supply of drugs in the Moray and Highland areas.

Kiesha’s aunt, Rachel, came forward during the investigation with information regarding a drug deal that she’d pieced together from deleted messages.

She was using her aunt’s phone to access her Facebook Messenger account, which confirmed to Rachel her niece was dealing.

According to the messages, someone with the pseudonym Joe Bloggs was sending “his two amigos up” and insisted they meet at her flat.

Kiesha didn’t have all the man’s money, and so wanted to meet them elsewhere.

Kiesha's aunt, Rachel, speaks on the documentary.
Rachel, Kiesha’s aunt, provided clues to what happened. Image: BBC.

Rachel gave an interview during which she said the death of Kiesha’s grandmother hit Kiesha very hard and it was after this that she began to get involved with drugs.

Her two daughters were eventually taken from her and Rachel said Kiesha went “down a rabbit hole she couldn’t get out of”.

Kiesha was tortured before dying

A post-mortem revealed Kiesha was killed by a blow from a round-headed object to the back of the skull.

However, other sinister details included fractures to her right index and ring fingers, which could have been done to extract information.

In the Scotmid store

The investigation became firmly focused on the movements of Owen Grant, who was at the Cottar Hoose after Kiesha’s estimated time of death.

He left after just one pint and went over to the nearby Scotmid store, having changed his clothing.

A CCTV image of Owen Grant at the till in a Scotmid store. He is holding a wad of bank notes in a manner that cops described as 'flaunting' them.
Owen Grant at Scotmid. Image: BBC.

The time stamp is 9.45pm.

He buys a few items including cigarettes, but it is behaviour that catches the attention of officers.

Grant opens his wallet and takes out a large wad of cash.

Officers say he was “flaunting” the bank notes, despite struggling to pay his rent.

They called the CCTV footage a “landmark moment”.

A CCTV image shows a man in a cap, identified as Owen Grant. He is outside a Scotmid store, placing an item in a bin. There are two cars parked behind him.
Owen Grant placing an item into a bin outside Scotmid. Image: BBC.

Police were able to work back and find that Grant appeared on CCTV outside the Scotmid store at about 9pm and placed an unknown item into a bin.

DI Murdoch says they are unlikely to find whatever Grant put in the bin.

Owen Grant’s capture

The bloody handprint evidence leads officers to make the arrest of Owen Grant and the process is shown in the episode.

Owen Grant is led from a property by police officers towards a police van.
Owen Grant is arrested by police. Image: BBC.

During an interview with police, he repeatedly replies “no comment” to questions.

Watching officers comment that he seemed relaxed.

Grant was eventually found guilty of Kiesha’s murder after a lengthy trial.

And a judge sentenced him to serve at least 24 years in jail before he can seek parole.

Owen Grant, in an image taken by police.
Owen Grant has been jailed for life. Supplied by Police Scotland.