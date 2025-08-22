Staff at Aberdeen autism centre left ‘overwhelmed’ and without breaks by care worker shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff at Aberdeen autism centre left ‘overwhelmed’ and without breaks by care worker shortage

The news comes as the Autism and Neurodiversity North centre in Aberdeen was inspected recently.

By Graham Fleming
Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland on Cairnie Road, Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen facility has recently been inspected. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Staff at an Aberdeen autism centre have been left “overwhelmed” and without breaks due to a national shortage of care workers.

The Cairnie Road facility has been pushed to “breaking point” by staffing issues, with leadership calling for “immediate” government intervention.

The Ashgrove centre’s struggles were publicised after Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) was recently inspected.

After a visit on July 2, inspectors from Care Inspectorate Scotland said the centre did “not employ a sufficient number of senior staff to deliver the level of oversight and consistency required”.

The report continues to say “some staff reported feeling overwhelmed and did not receive the regular supervision, support or breaks necessary to maintain their confidence and wellbeing.”

The Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland headquarters on Cairnie Road, Aberdeen.
The national care worker shortage has left the centre in the lurch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

However, it also noted the organisation’s strength in “its ability to relate to and understand neurodiverse individuals and to support them in achieving their goals and improving their quality of lives”.

The reason for their troubles has been put down to a “national shortage of care staff, particularly in recruiting and retaining senior personnel”.

The centre has been asked to ensure “more care and support” to staff members by October 1, by ensuring more supervision during the workday.

The observations were made on the backdrop of an “adequate” report, which scored the facility three marks out of six on all criteria.

Shortage has A-ND at ‘breaking point’

CEO of the Ashgrove charity Billy Alexander said A-ND has been pushed to “breaking point” by the national staff shortage.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Alexander said his dedicated staff have been working harder to keep “services afloat” in the face of funding cuts.

He said: “For years, Scotland’s third sector has absorbed rising costs while facing increased demand for services that local authorities cannot provide with the available public funds.

“We have been pushed to breaking point, and without immediate government intervention this will be a national crisis.

“Having shouldered the responsibility of delivering life-changing services in the face of regular funding cuts, and while seeing staff pay fall significantly behind public sector colleagues, highly-skilled care professionals have been left with no choice but to leave the sector.

A-ND CEO Billy Alexander.
Billy Alexander has called on the Scottish Government to offer more support. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We are not alone in the challenges we’re facing at A-ND.

“The consequences of continued underfunding and lack of workforce strategy are being felt in every corner of the country, by families, by providers, and by dedicated staff trying to keep services afloat.

“The Scottish Government needs to urgently invest in a fully-funded recovery plan, inflation-linked funding, inclusion of the third sector as equal partners, and immediate support for cost pressures such as National Insurance increases.

“Without this, its vision for prevention, inclusion and early intervention risks collapsing into rhetoric.”

Is there a national shortage of care workers in Scotland?

The branch is struggling with a “national shortage” of workers in the care sector. But how bad is the problem?

An open letter was delivered to First Minister John Swinney last week by the Coalition of Care and Support Workers Scotland and the Health and Social Care Alliance, which claims the country’s third sector care facilities are at “immediate risk”.

They say care organisations “face increasing levels of demand which simply cannot be met within available public funds”.

In the letter, they point to a March 2024 survey where they say 49% of Alliance members reported their finances as “insecure”.

Funding issues have been thought to be one of the causes of the staffing crisis.

A 2022 report, by the Scottish Social Services Council, showed the total care workforce lowered 0.6% from 2020 to 208,360 people.

Pay for care workers has fallen relatively to other low-paid sectors. In 2012, adult social care workers earned 16 pence more an hour than sales and retail assistants. In 2021, they earned 21 pence less.

Care budget spread thin

Meanwhile, Scotland’s population has increased which also increases the demand for care staff in Aberdeenshire and around the country.

Reasons such as low pay and poor conditions have been blamed for the reduction in workers – and have placed further stress on existing carers.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scottish Government funding of health and social care is at a record level. Our 2025-26 budget is investing £21.7bn.

“We are working with the health and social care sectors to understand the financial issues they are facing.

“The UK Government’s decision to raise employer’s National Insurance contributions is one such challenge, costing the sector more than £84 million extra this year.

“Our priority at all times is to protect these vital services that the people of Scotland value and depend on.”

