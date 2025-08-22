Staff at Aberdeen autism centre left ‘overwhelmed’ and without breaks by care worker shortage

Staff at an Aberdeen autism centre have been left “overwhelmed” and without breaks due to a national shortage of care workers.

The Cairnie Road facility has been pushed to “breaking point” by staffing issues, with leadership calling for “immediate” government intervention.

The Ashgrove centre’s struggles were publicised after Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) was recently inspected.

After a visit on July 2, inspectors from Care Inspectorate Scotland said the centre did “not employ a sufficient number of senior staff to deliver the level of oversight and consistency required”.

The report continues to say “some staff reported feeling overwhelmed and did not receive the regular supervision, support or breaks necessary to maintain their confidence and wellbeing.”

However, it also noted the organisation’s strength in “its ability to relate to and understand neurodiverse individuals and to support them in achieving their goals and improving their quality of lives”.

The reason for their troubles has been put down to a “national shortage of care staff, particularly in recruiting and retaining senior personnel”.

The centre has been asked to ensure “more care and support” to staff members by October 1, by ensuring more supervision during the workday.

The observations were made on the backdrop of an “adequate” report, which scored the facility three marks out of six on all criteria.

Shortage has A-ND at ‘breaking point’

CEO of the Ashgrove charity Billy Alexander said A-ND has been pushed to “breaking point” by the national staff shortage.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Alexander said his dedicated staff have been working harder to keep “services afloat” in the face of funding cuts.

He said: “For years, Scotland’s third sector has absorbed rising costs while facing increased demand for services that local authorities cannot provide with the available public funds.

“We have been pushed to breaking point, and without immediate government intervention this will be a national crisis.

“Having shouldered the responsibility of delivering life-changing services in the face of regular funding cuts, and while seeing staff pay fall significantly behind public sector colleagues, highly-skilled care professionals have been left with no choice but to leave the sector.

“We are not alone in the challenges we’re facing at A-ND.

“The consequences of continued underfunding and lack of workforce strategy are being felt in every corner of the country, by families, by providers, and by dedicated staff trying to keep services afloat.

“The Scottish Government needs to urgently invest in a fully-funded recovery plan, inflation-linked funding, inclusion of the third sector as equal partners, and immediate support for cost pressures such as National Insurance increases.

“Without this, its vision for prevention, inclusion and early intervention risks collapsing into rhetoric.”

Is there a national shortage of care workers in Scotland?

The branch is struggling with a “national shortage” of workers in the care sector. But how bad is the problem?

An open letter was delivered to First Minister John Swinney last week by the Coalition of Care and Support Workers Scotland and the Health and Social Care Alliance, which claims the country’s third sector care facilities are at “immediate risk”.

They say care organisations “face increasing levels of demand which simply cannot be met within available public funds”.

In the letter, they point to a March 2024 survey where they say 49% of Alliance members reported their finances as “insecure”.

Funding issues have been thought to be one of the causes of the staffing crisis.

A 2022 report, by the Scottish Social Services Council, showed the total care workforce lowered 0.6% from 2020 to 208,360 people.

Pay for care workers has fallen relatively to other low-paid sectors. In 2012, adult social care workers earned 16 pence more an hour than sales and retail assistants. In 2021, they earned 21 pence less.

Care budget spread thin

Meanwhile, Scotland’s population has increased which also increases the demand for care staff in Aberdeenshire and around the country.

Reasons such as low pay and poor conditions have been blamed for the reduction in workers – and have placed further stress on existing carers.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scottish Government funding of health and social care is at a record level. Our 2025-26 budget is investing £21.7bn.

“We are working with the health and social care sectors to understand the financial issues they are facing.

“The UK Government’s decision to raise employer’s National Insurance contributions is one such challenge, costing the sector more than £84 million extra this year.

“Our priority at all times is to protect these vital services that the people of Scotland value and depend on.”