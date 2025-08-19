Man airlifted to hospital following factory incident at Peterhead harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man airlifted to hospital following factory incident at Peterhead harbour

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Graham Fleming
Police cars, fire engines and ambulances parked at Peterhead harbour.
A large emergency service response has been seen at the harbour this morning. Image: Supplied.

An injured man has been airlifted to hospital following an incident at a factory at Peterhead Harbour.

Police, fire engines and an air ambulance could all be seen at Keith Inch after the incident, shortly after 10am.

It has been confirmed a 30-year-old has been seriously injured while at a nearby business.

The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10:05 to attend an incident at Peterhead harbour.

“Two ambulances and an air ambulance with trauma team were dispatched to the scene. One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.”

SCAA landed at Peterhead Harbour. Image: SCAA.

Peterhead Port Authority confirmed the news and says it is supporting the companies involved and the emergency services.

A statement read: “We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning inside a factory on the port estate, in which a person sustained an injury.

“The injured person is being attended to by emergency services.

“We are actively supporting the company and the relevant authorities.

“Our thoughts are with the injured person and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.10am on Tuesday August 19, we received a report of a man injured at a premises at Keith Inch, Peterhead.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The matter will be referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).”

The HSE has been approached for comment.

