Man airlifted to hospital following factory incident at Peterhead harbour

An injured man has been airlifted to hospital following an incident at a factory at Peterhead Harbour.

Police, fire engines and an air ambulance could all be seen at Keith Inch after the incident, shortly after 10am.

It has been confirmed a 30-year-old has been seriously injured while at a nearby business.

The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10:05 to attend an incident at Peterhead harbour.

“Two ambulances and an air ambulance with trauma team were dispatched to the scene. One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.”

Peterhead Port Authority confirmed the news and says it is supporting the companies involved and the emergency services.

A statement read: “We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning inside a factory on the port estate, in which a person sustained an injury.

“The injured person is being attended to by emergency services.

“We are actively supporting the company and the relevant authorities.

“Our thoughts are with the injured person and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.10am on Tuesday August 19, we received a report of a man injured at a premises at Keith Inch, Peterhead.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The matter will be referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).”

The HSE has been approached for comment.