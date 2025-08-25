Mum’s 30th birthday tribute to tragic ‘Aberdeen-mad’ son, Greg McKay

Surrounded by blue flashing lights and sitting in the back of a police van, Balmedie mum Karen McKay was told her firstborn son, 24-year-old Greg McKay, fell to his death from the window of his third-floor Aberdeen flat.

“It was the worst moment of my life… I thought he’d broken his leg… it never entered my head I wouldn’t see him again.”

Now, to commemorate Greg’s 30th birthday, Karen is keeping the vow she made to her boy to never let his memory be forgotten.

She looks back on his life, his death and how “the whole of Aberdeen” turned out to pay their last respects to Dons mad Greg on the day of his lockdown funeral.

‘Greg and Lewis were pals from the beginning’

Born on August 26 1995, the first son of Jim and Karen McKay, Greg came four weeks early, weighing in at 5lb 12 ounces.

“Oh my God, he was the best baby. He never cried. All I ever wanted was to be a mum and he was the perfect start to motherhood,” said Bon Accord Care support worker Karen.

Though Greg started his life in Garthdee, the family then moved to Bridge of Don.

And Greg soon had a best friend to keep him company – his little brother Lewis.

Born in June 1997, the boys were close right away.

“I mean, I was just here to be a pal for Greg really,” laughs Lewis.

He is the very image of his brother.

Sister Sophie was born in 2002, and following Karen and Jim separating, the family moved to Balmedie, where Dylan arrived in 2006.

“Greg loved being a big brother to all of his siblings. Family is really important to us.”

‘Bethany was the love of Greg’s life,’ said Karen

With no real ambition to go to college, Greg was thrilled to get a job working for Gyrodata in Bridge of Don.

Always with his friends or family, Greg’s passion for Aberdeen FC was evident from a young age.

“He was a massive Dons fan, but then, he was always going to be really. He loved playing and watching football and we all went to the games together,” Karen said. “We had season tickets.”

After Gyrodata, Greg worked for Omega and during that time met the “love of his life” Bethany Burgess.

Also from Aberdeen, Bethany had been sharing a flat with a university friend.

“And Greg sort of moved himself in,” Lewis explains. “Then they got their own place. He was so happy with Bethany.”

“It must have been just before Christmas because I remember going round and saying I would buy him more baubles because their tree was a bit bare,” Karen smiles.

‘Family nights were the best, I loved having them all here with me’

The pair set up home together in Summerfield Place, just months before the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown began.

“Greg worshipped the ground Bethany walked on,” says Karen, surrounded by photos of her family, including mementoes of Greg. “And we all loved her too. She was 21 in lockdown, and they had planned a holiday that got cancelled. I was sure he’d propose to her when they finally got to go.

“My favourite night of any week was family night. Sometime between a Thursday and a Saturday, all the kids would be here, and Bethany and Greg would come too.

“I’d give anything to have them all here like that again.”

Karen tells of final messages with her firstborn

Greg and Bethany loved to socialise with friends, enjoying nights out in Aberdeen.

“I have a memory of Bethany asking Greg if they could go into the town. At first he said no, but then when he changed his mind, she ran to him and jumped into his arms.”

Her eyes sparkle as she recalls happy memories of her son.

As lockdown took hold, Greg was furloughed from work, but he and Bethany only grew closer.

Enjoying each other’s company, on May 12 2020, the pair decided to “have a drink at home” that evening.

“I had been speaking to him that day, then afterwards I texted him because I read that the government was going to cut furlough. I remember saying, Greg I can’t help you much with money, but I can cook for you both.

“He told me not to worry about it.

“That was about 6pm and it was the last message I’d ever get from him.”

‘When we saw flashing lights we knew it was bad’

Later that evening Karen’s phone rang. It was Bethany’s mum.

“I picked it up and she said Karen, there’s been an accident. Greg’s fallen out the window, and it’s not looking good.”

“My partner stayed with Dylan, and Sophie drove me and Lewis, who called and told his dad to get to Summerfield Terrace too.

“I feel like we flew along King Street, but all I was thinking was that he’ll have broken his leg.

“When we went into the street, there were lots of police and an ambulance, so we knew it was bad. Sophie abandoned the car, and we ran towards Bethany’s dad and brother.

“They told me Greg was round the back, but when I tried to get through, they stopped me. I remember a man in blue gloves taking me to a police van.”

‘It’s not good news Karen,’ the policeman said

While lights flashed around them Karen, Lewis and Sophie still didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

“There was a young policeman called Jamie. He was actually an old pal of Greg’s. I asked him what was going on but he told me to wait for his sergeant.

“It felt like forever.

“Then a line of something like eight police officers walked towards us.

“I thought, oh no, this isn’t good. Then Jamie came to talk to us.

“He said, ‘Karen, it’s not good news.’

“I said, ‘okay…’ and I think he could tell I wasn’t getting it.

“He said, ‘No, it’s the worst news.'”

‘Telling my parents that Greg had died, broke me’

As the family learned of Greg’s untimely death, Karen says she had a million thoughts swirling around her head.

“I knew I had to tell my mum and dad, but it was lockdown and we are all still being really strict. They are older and I work in care,” she explained.

“And at that point, we actually didn’t know how or what had happened, other than Greg had died.”

Walking into her parents’ garden, Karen says she had a sense of trepidation.

“I knew I was about to break their hearts. Greg was so close to his grandparents. He counted his granda as his best friend.

“Walking into the garden, my dad saw us coming. He opened the door and I told him we needed to come in.

“Mum came down the stairs shouting ‘you’re nae allowed…’ then she probably saw the look on our faces.

“Telling them broke me all over again.”

‘Oh no, Greg wouldn’t have suffered at all…’

The next day, Karen was visited by police.

Although the family weren’t provided with answers, Karen expressed her hope that Greg hadn’t been in lingering pain.

“He said, ‘oh no, he wouldn’t have suffered…’ said a tearful Karen.

“I was relieved to hear that. It does bring some comfort,” she said.

“But on the other hand,” added Lewis, “you can’t help think people do survive these things.”

“Just not our Greg,” adds Karen.

Pub tributes brought Karen and Bethany together in their grief

In the following days, news of Greg’s death reached his friends.

Tributes began being added outside of his favourite pub, the Mains of Scotstown.

When the family visited the spot, hundreds of cards, flowers and Aberdeen memorabilia were already there, placed in memory of Greg.

For the first time since the accident, Karen saw Bethany.

“When we arrived at the pub, we were just taken aback by all the tributes. It was incredibly emotional. Bethany was there too, but bless her, she couldn’t even get out of the car.

“I went in beside her. That was when we found out what happened.”

Bethany told Karen they’d just been enjoying a night in together.

After a few drinks, Greg sat on the window ledge to have a cigarette.

It was then he lost his balance and fell to the ground from their third-storey flat.

Friends lined the streets for Dons fan Greg

On May 22, still in lockdown, Greg’s funeral took place at Aberdeen Crematorium.

Before he left the funeral home, the funeral director sang The Northern Lights to Greg.

The family were allowed 20 people to attend – but that didn’t stop Greg’s Aberdeen FC family from paying tribute to a fellow Dons supporter.

“We think about 500 people lined the street as we took Greg past Pittodrie one last time,” Lewis explained. “It was unbelievable.”

And in one final tribute to their boy, Karen and Jim walked in front of the car as it went past the stadium, wearing ‘Stand Free Greg’ Aberdeen shirts.

“We got out at the golf club, and I remember saying to Jim I don’t think I can do this.

“But I took a minute. I wasn’t going to let my boy down.”

‘The weight of grief is heavy but my kids keep me going’

Greg was laid to rest wearing his own red and white shirt, holding his granda’s beloved Aberdeen top.

His ashes were buried in Newhills Cemetery, with a view of Bethany’s family home and Pittodrie.

And in May 2022, with social distancing restrictions lifted, the McKays held a celebration of Greg’s life in the main function suite at Pittodrie Stadium, where 300 people had a chance to pay tribute to the 24-year-old.

“There have been times where I didn’t think I’d be able to go on,” Karen says. “If it wasn’t for my other kids, the weight of grief would be too heavy, but they keep me going.

“I take a lot of joy and comfort from seeing them live their lives.”

‘Today, on his birthday, I have kept my vow. He’s not forgotten’

Now the family try to include Greg in their day-to-day lives.

“Everything we do, Greg’s there. Sophie graduated recently and we took a picture of Greg with us.

“I don’t think I’ll ever accept it, but I made a promise to my boy in the funeral home that he would never be forgotten.

“It scares me as we all get older and we stop looking like the people in the memories I have of us all from that time.”

“I was scared to turn 24,” Lewis adds. “I reached the age Greg was. I’ve now outlived him. That’s heartbreaking.”

“It’ll never not be heartbreaking, but on what would have been his 30th birthday, speaking to you means I’ve fulfilled my vow. Greg is still going to be remembered. That’s a reason to smile on this sad day.”