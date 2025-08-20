Moray TikTok star with 390k followers shines a light on cerebral palsy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray TikTok star with 390k followers shines a light on cerebral palsy

The Scottish Parliament has recognised Craig Duncan for his "outstanding" work in raising awareness and understanding of the condition.

By Regan Parsons
Craig Duncan holding his parliamentary recognition certificate.
Craig Duncan says its an 'honour' to be recognised by the Scottish Parliament. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson

A rising Moray TikTok star has been recognised by the Scottish Parliament for his work to raise understanding of cerebral palsy.

Craig Duncan lives with the condition every day and his ‘CraigTok’ page documents its challenges and how he overcomes them.

The 22-year-old started his TikTok account a couple of years ago for fun, with no idea how it would grow.

He recalls switching his first viral video between public and private because he was “nervous about negative comments”.

But since then, the young man from Fochabers has amassed approaching 400,000 followers on the social media platform.

He has received messages of love and support from around the world – and now his efforts have been applauded at Holyrood.

Craig's Tiktok follower count- 390,000
Craig started his TikTok account a few years ago, never imagining it would grow to this size. Image: TikTok

Scottish Parliament recognition

The parliament heard glowing praise for Craig thanks to a motion put forward by Karen Adam, who is the SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

She commended Craig for his impactful use of TikTok to raise awareness and understanding of cerebral palsy.

The Scottish Parliament praised his courage, humour and honesty in sharing his experience, and wished him continued success in his advocacy.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Ms Adam said: “Craig’s work is nothing short of inspirational.

“He has created a space where people with cerebral palsy can feel seen, valued and uplifted.

Karen Adam put forward a parliamentary motion in praise of Craig and his efforts. Image: Karen Adam

“At the same time, he’s opening minds in wider society, helping to break down stigma and build understanding.

“I’m so proud to commend him in Parliament and I wish him every success as he continues this important work of advocacy and awareness raising.”

When asked how it felt to be recognised by the Scottish Parliament for his work, Craig said, “It’s an honour.

“I’ve had so many messages from people saying I’ve helped them.

“The reason I share my story is because it helps them as much as it does myself.”

Family of the Moray TikTok star

Throughout his journey, Craig’s family have been his biggest fans.

“My family have been the driving force in helping me with my mental health,” he said.

“A couple of years ago I was in a really bad spot, but with their support and help through college, I started to get better.”

Craig’s dad, Allan Duncan, has been by his side every step of the way.

He says seeing the difference TikTok has made to his son has been “incredible.”

“I think putting his thoughts out there has helped Craig process things for himself, while also helping others,” Allan said.

Craig says his loving family have supported him massively throughout his journey. Image: Allan Duncan

“Social media can be a great thing, but there are negatives too.

“That’s why I always say, if you’re going to put yourself out there, make sure you’ve got strong support.

“That’s what we try to give him.

“And by the way, having over 380,000 followers hasn’t changed him.

“He’s still the same Craig who forgets to put the dishes in the dishwasher.”

Mental health and living with a disability

The beauty of Craig’s content is its honesty.

He’s not afraid to share his physical struggles and difficult moments with his mental health, breaking down the stigma that often surrounds them.

Craig maintains a positive mindset in life, and it shines through in the way he presents himself in his videos.

He said: “I’ve always thought my condition could have been worse.

“I could have ended up in a wheelchair or without a voice.

“I’ve been fortunate.”

Craig concludes with a powerful reflection, “It took me a long time to come to terms with my disability.

“For years I thought ‘I’m disabled and my name is Craig’.

“But now I see it differently. My name is Craig and I happen to have a disability.”

Conversation