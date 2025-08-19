Farms ‘severely impacted’ after quad bikes stolen in Aberdeenshire

The theft of quad bikes in Aberdeenshire has had a “severe impact” on the farming community.

Five quad bikes were stolen from farm sheds between Aberchirder and Alford over the weekend.

All of the farms are located along the A97 road.

It is believed a grey Ford Ranger vehicle was used to tow the bikes on a trailer.

Detective Constable Douglas Morrison said: “These thefts have severely impacted the farming community in this area.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist our inquiries to come forward.”

The thefts took place between Friday August 15 and Sunday August 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1041 of August 17.