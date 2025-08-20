Biker faces raft of surgeries for broken hip bones after being ‘forced off A87 by driver on wrong side of road’

A motorcyclist has relived the moment he plunged off a Highland road onto rocks to avoid a head-on collision on the A87.

Gavin Lawrie was riding near Glen Shiel when he says he was met by a black BMW driving on the wrong side of the road.

He had a split second to avoid a crash – with his efforts to evade the car sending him off the road.

He has been bedbound since the incident and the ordeal compounds what he describes as a “hellish” year following the death of his 22-year-old daughter six months ago.

Mr Lawrie sustained serious injuries in the accident, suffering several fractures that will require extensive surgery to repair.

He told The Press and Journal the car had not stopped – but fortunately there were other road users who came to his aid.

The incident took place on the A87, near Glen Shiel, at about 4.30pm on Friday and has been reported to police.

Crash on A87 near Glen Shiel

Mr Lawrie, from Kingussie, said: “I had to make a split-second decision. He could hit me head-on, or I could put the throttle down, which is what I did.

“I remember being thrown onto the rocks.

“The car didn’t stop, but two bikers did and they called the police and ambulance who arrived quickly.”

The retired 58-year-old was taken to Broadford Hospital on Skye, where X-rays revealed two broken bones in his hip.

He also has a suspected fracture in his right ankle and is now wearing a moon boot.

“I haven’t been able to walk since Friday and I’m currently bedbound,” he said.

“I’m awaiting transfer to Raigmore Hospital, where I’ll have a CT scan. They may need to pin my hip socket bone.”

Mr Lawrie said if he hadn’t been wearing protective clothing and a helmet, he’d been told by paramedics they “would have been sweeping me off the rocks”.

Survivor’s strength

Mr Lawrie has faced many recent struggles, including the loss of his daughter, yet he remains a fighter.

He said: “The main thing is I’m still here.

“I’ve been through hell and back, but I’ve come to accept that my daughter’s gone.

“My faith is strong, and I believe we will meet again.

“I live to tell the story.”

Earlier this summer, police began giving tourists arriving in Scotland wristbands telling them to “drive on the left” after a series of crashes across the country.

The wristbands are the latest tool being used by officers in an attempt to reduce collisions.

It has been a particular issue in the Highlands and islands in recent years.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for a statement regarding the incident.

