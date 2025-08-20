Biker faces raft of surgeries for broken hip bones after being ‘forced off A87 by driver on wrong side of road’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
News

Biker faces raft of surgeries for broken hip bones after being ‘forced off A87 by driver on wrong side of road’

The 58-year-old says he had to swerve towards rocks to avoid a head-on collision with a driver on his side of the carriageway.

By Regan Parsons
Gavin Lawrie with a black eye at the crash scene.
Gavin Lawrie has been hospitalised since Friday after the incident. Image: Gavin Lawrie.

A motorcyclist has relived the moment he plunged off a Highland road onto rocks to avoid a head-on collision on the A87.

Gavin Lawrie was riding near Glen Shiel when he says he was met by a black BMW driving on the wrong side of the road.

He had a split second to avoid a crash – with his efforts to evade the car sending him off the road.

He has been bedbound since the incident and the ordeal compounds what he describes as a “hellish” year following the death of his 22-year-old daughter six months ago.

Mr Lawrie sustained serious injuries in the accident, suffering several fractures that will require extensive surgery to repair.

He told The Press and Journal the car had not stopped – but fortunately there were other road users who came to his aid.

The incident took place on the A87, near Glen Shiel, at about 4.30pm on Friday and has been reported to police.

The motorbike involved in the Glen Shiels crash being taken away
The motorbike involved in the Glen Shiels crash being taken away. Image: Gavin Lawrie

Crash on A87 near Glen Shiel

Mr Lawrie, from Kingussie, said: “I had to make a split-second decision. He could hit me head-on, or I could put the throttle down, which is what I did.

“I remember being thrown onto the rocks.

“The car didn’t stop, but two bikers did and they called the police and ambulance who arrived quickly.”

The retired 58-year-old was taken to Broadford Hospital on Skye, where X-rays revealed two broken bones in his hip.

An X-ray scan showing two broken bones in Gavin's hip after a crash on the A87 near Glen Shiel.
An X-ray scan shows two broken bones in Gavin’s hip. Image: Gavin Lawrie.

He also has a suspected fracture in his right ankle and is now wearing a moon boot.

Gavin Lawrie in hospital, wearing his moon boot and 'for hospital use only' trousers.
Gavin Lawrie in hospital wearing a moon boot. Image: Gavin Lawrie.

“I haven’t been able to walk since Friday and I’m currently bedbound,” he said.

“I’m awaiting transfer to Raigmore Hospital, where I’ll have a CT scan. They may need to pin my hip socket bone.”

Mr Lawrie said if he hadn’t been wearing protective clothing and a helmet, he’d been told by paramedics they “would have been sweeping me off the rocks”.

Survivor’s strength

Mr Lawrie has faced many recent struggles, including the loss of his daughter, yet he remains a fighter.

He said: “The main thing is I’m still here.

“I’ve been through hell and back, but I’ve come to accept that my daughter’s gone.

“My faith is strong, and I believe we will meet again.

“I live to tell the story.”

Earlier this summer, police began giving tourists arriving in Scotland wristbands telling them to “drive on the left” after a series of crashes across the country.

The wristbands are the latest tool being used by officers in an attempt to reduce collisions.

It has been a particular issue in the Highlands and islands in recent years.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for a statement regarding the incident.

