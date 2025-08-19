Inverness Post Office facing closure over plans for smaller branch in nearby Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness Post Office facing closure over plans for smaller branch in nearby Co-op

The relocation forms part of refurbishment plans for the city's Co-op store.

By Michelle Henderson
Customers will have the chance to share views on the future of the Queensgate branch as part of a six-week consultation. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Customers will have the chance to share views on the future of the Queensgate branch as part of a six-week consultation. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness Post Office could soon face the axe over plans to downsize operations.

Bosses have unveiled proposals to close the city’s Queensgate branch and relocate counters within the nearby Co-operative store on Church Street.

The move would feature as part of a major refurbishment of the city centre retailer, which is due to be unveiled in October.

Officials have stressed the relocation will not hamper services, with staff on-site 46 hours a week.

However, the move places a huge question mark over the future of the Queensgate unit.

It is a substantial site and there are already significant challenges filling larger retail and business sites within the city.

The Co-op store on Church Street.
Plans have been unveiled to relocate the Post Office within the Co-op store 800 metres away. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Consultation launched to save Inverness Post Office

Customers will now have the chance to have their say on the future of the Queensgate branch as part of a six-week consultation.

It begins on Wednesday August 20 and runs until October 1.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are proposing to move Inverness Post Office to the nearby Co-operative Food retail store at 59 Church Street.

“There it would be run by our retail partner, Co-op.”

Inverness Post Office could become the latest branch to be franchised. Image: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire

If given the go-ahead, the Post Office counters would be located in a dedicated area to the left of the store.

Bosses say there would be three counters.

And they say the franchise would offer the same range of services as the existing Post Office.

The counter would be open between 9am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9am until 12.30pm on a Saturday.

The relocation of Inverness Post Office comes as the business looks to fully franchise the network.

Over 99% of the Post Office network is already successfully operated by franchise partners.

Around 200 branches are currently being operated by the Co-op.

Conversation