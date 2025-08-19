Inverness Post Office facing closure over plans for smaller branch in nearby Co-op

Inverness Post Office could soon face the axe over plans to downsize operations.

Bosses have unveiled proposals to close the city’s Queensgate branch and relocate counters within the nearby Co-operative store on Church Street.

The move would feature as part of a major refurbishment of the city centre retailer, which is due to be unveiled in October.

Officials have stressed the relocation will not hamper services, with staff on-site 46 hours a week.

However, the move places a huge question mark over the future of the Queensgate unit.

It is a substantial site and there are already significant challenges filling larger retail and business sites within the city.

Consultation launched to save Inverness Post Office

Customers will now have the chance to have their say on the future of the Queensgate branch as part of a six-week consultation.

It begins on Wednesday August 20 and runs until October 1.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are proposing to move Inverness Post Office to the nearby Co-operative Food retail store at 59 Church Street.

“There it would be run by our retail partner, Co-op.”

If given the go-ahead, the Post Office counters would be located in a dedicated area to the left of the store.

Bosses say there would be three counters.

And they say the franchise would offer the same range of services as the existing Post Office.

The counter would be open between 9am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9am until 12.30pm on a Saturday.

The relocation of Inverness Post Office comes as the business looks to fully franchise the network.

Over 99% of the Post Office network is already successfully operated by franchise partners.

Around 200 branches are currently being operated by the Co-op.