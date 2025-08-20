Family’s outrage after officer who misled Alistair Wilson’s widow in line for major promotion

The family of murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson have been left “deeply disappointed” after learning a senior officer who misled them over the investigation is in line for a major promotion.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone is to attend a 19-week Executive Leaders Programme at the College of Policing in Warwickshire in the coming months.

The course is tailored to “produce future assistant chief constables,” which is a role currently vacant at Police Scotland.

It is understood Mr Livingstone is being groomed to fill that role, which commands a salary of £151,816 per year.

Alistair’s family say they are “outraged” by the news, having discovered he lied to them in 2023 – a revelation they say highlights how the force rewards a “lack of integrity”.

DCS Livingstone faced a professional standards investigation following a complaint from Mr Wilson’s family after the incident, alleging he misled them over what he knew about a planned arrest of a new suspect.

The arrest was expected to open new avenues in the long-standing cold case.

But, once the arrest did not go ahead, the family demanded a meeting with DCS Livingstone – where he denied being aware a date had been set for the action.

It led to an official complaint being made against him alleging he had lied – one that was upheld.

However, DCS Livingstone remained in post and Mr Wilson’s family were not informed of any action being taken – except when they received a letter to tell them “the matter had been resolved”.

Alistair Wilson family ‘outrage’ over possible promotion

Now, news of the Detective Chief Superintendent’s possible promotion has left Mr Wilson’s family “deeply disappointed”.

In a new statement, they accuse Police Scotland of rewarding “a lack of integrity”.

The statement reads: “We were deeply disappointed to learn of Livingstone’s primed promotion through the media – not from Police Scotland, who continue to claim that their relationship with our family is a priority.

“For Livingstone to be considered for promotion, despite lying both to us and to the PSD internal investigation, is an outrage.

“It sends a clear message in that, within Police Scotland, a lack of integrity is not punished but rewarded.

“That misconduct as serious as lying to an internal investigation can be dismissed so lightly is itself deeply questionable.”

Mr Wilson was murdered on his doorstep in November 2004.

He had been reading bedtime stories to his two young sons when a man knocked on the door, asked for him by name, and shot him.

The case remains unsolved to this day after 20 years, with the investigation being criticised publicly by the family.

Alistair Wilson family ‘betrayed’ by 11th-hour arrest U-turn

Following the news the planned arrest of a suspect two years ago had been called off, Mr Wilson’s son accused Police Scotland of “kicking the can down the road”.

Speaking at the time, son Andrew said he felt “betrayed” by the force.

Speaking in 2023, he said: “I feel betrayed by the establishment that’s there to uphold justice.

“I have zero faith in Police Scotland. How can we trust anyone if we can’t even trust the police?”

A source within the police has claimed senior officers were “astonished” that DCS Livingstone’s links with the Wilson family have not derailed his prospects of further promotion.

The insider said: “Given everything the Wilson family has suffered, his superiors should see how damaging this would appear.

“Promoting him would signal a complete lack of awareness of how badly the family has been failed.”

In September last year, the Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, ordered a full reinvestigation of the murder.

The review involves fresh teams of prosecutors from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.