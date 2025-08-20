Tennent’s brings promise of free beer and cash to Aberdeen with its ‘rain cheques’

Aberdonians could get their hand on free beer and cash as beer giant Tennent’s bring its ‘rain cheques’ scheme to the Granite City.

The campaign is the company’s way of brightening spirits as the summer draws to a close in the north-east – and highlighting the brand of course.

It works by setting up what is effectively a large ATM machine, in the signature Tennent’s yellow and red colours.

Tennent’s choose their spots based on whether the area has experienced persistent rainfall, such as Aberdeen.

The machine will be stocked with cash, beer, flight vouchers and exclusive Tennent’s merchandise, which will be dispensed as “cheques”.

Some lucky person may even receive a cheque for £1,885 in a nod to the founding of Tennent’s lager in Glasgow in 1885.

It has already had a successful roll-out on the Isle of Skye, and last month they were spotted in St Andrews.

Tennent’s rain cheques coming to Aberdeen

Now the rain cheques are coming to Aberdeen, with the announcement made via Tennent’s social media.

Using the words Jaws Pints Soon and the website what3words, people can find out where they can pick up a prize.

The rain cheques will be available from 4pm on Wednesday August 20.

And you need to figure out the special pin once at the location.

Joanne Motion, senior brand manager for Tennent’s, said: “Braving the summer is practically a national sport.

“As a nation, we normally just have to get on with the fact we can experience four seasons in any one day – but last year was particularly bad.

“With the lift that we all got from having such a warm and sunny spring, we thought we’d do something to offset the rubbish days this summer and bring some joy, rain or shine.”