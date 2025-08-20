Tennent’s brings promise of free beer and cash to Aberdeen with its ‘rain cheques’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tennent’s brings promise of free beer and cash to Aberdeen with its ‘rain cheques’

The campaign was a success on the Isle of Skye earlier this summer.

By Ross Hempseed
Tennent's is bringing rain cheques to Aberdeen. Image: Tennent's.
Aberdonians could get their hand on free beer and cash as beer giant Tennent’s bring its ‘rain cheques’ scheme to the Granite City.

The campaign is the company’s way of brightening spirits as the summer draws to a close in the north-east – and highlighting the brand of course.

It works by setting up what is effectively a large ATM machine, in the signature Tennent’s yellow and red colours.

Tennent’s choose their spots based on whether the area has experienced persistent rainfall, such as Aberdeen.

The machine will be stocked with cash, beer, flight vouchers and exclusive Tennent’s merchandise, which will be dispensed as “cheques”.

Some lucky person may even receive a cheque for £1,885 in a nod to the founding of Tennent’s lager in Glasgow in 1885.

It has already had a successful roll-out on the Isle of Skye, and last month they were spotted in St Andrews.

Tennent’s rain cheques coming to Aberdeen

Now the rain cheques are coming to Aberdeen, with the announcement made via Tennent’s social media.

Using the words Jaws Pints Soon and the website what3words, people can find out where they can pick up a prize.

The rain cheques will be available from 4pm on Wednesday August 20.

And you need to figure out the special pin once at the location.

Joanne Motion, senior brand manager for Tennent’s, said: “Braving the summer is practically a national sport.

“As a nation, we normally just have to get on with the fact we can experience four seasons in any one day – but last year was particularly bad.

“With the lift that we all got from having such a warm and sunny spring, we thought we’d do something to offset the rubbish days this summer and bring some joy, rain or shine.”

