Weekend court roll – a Tinder pervert and a baby abuser

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Aberdeen businessman accused of slingshot attacks at luxury flats

An Aberdeen financial advisor is to stand trial accused of slingshot attacks at a luxury flats development.

Adam Sinclair, 47, has been charged with recklessly damaging Bayview House on Queen’s Road in the west end of the city.

It is alleged Sinclair damaged a number of windows using a slingshot earlier this year.

He denies all the charges.

Aberdeen swim coach sentenced for sending child sexual image

A former swim coach from Aberdeen will undertake hundreds of hours of unpaid work after he sent a child an image of his penis.

Joel Valentine, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday to be sentenced for sending a sexually explicit picture to a 15-year-old boy, whom he knew through swimming, in November 2023.

The court had previously been told that Valentine – the former owner of the Aberdeen Swimming Academy – sent the picture to the teenager on Snapchat after the boy had innocently inquired who was going to win the school’s “assistant of the year” prize.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin branded the crime as “entirely inexplicable” and handed Valentine 200 hours of unpaid work.

A87 drink-driver’s ‘minor bump’ on way back from vodka run

A drink-driver who collided with another motorist on the A87 had taken his car to the shop to buy vodka.

Donald Morrison was more than four times the legal drink-drive limit when tested by officers who traced him at his home.

His solicitor told the court that, while he accepted he had been over the limit while driving, he had also consumed alcohol after the accident.

Morrison, 67, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single drink-driving charge.

Portlethen man took girlfriend’s car on 91mph drug-drive to the gym

A newly-passed driver from Portlethen did not realise how fast his girlfriend’s car could go when he was clocked making his way to the gym at 91mph, a court has heard.

Dylan Pell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday where he was sentenced for speeding and driving while under the influence of cannabis.

The 26-year-old, who was described as only having recently passed his test, had been in his girlfriend’s car at the time of the offence on November 18 last year.

The court was told that police officers clocked Pell, of Easter Drive, going 91mph on the A92 Aberdeen to Portlethen road – a 70mph route – at about 10.15am.

Pair in court accused of Jasmine Terrace attempted murder

Two people have appeared in court accused of attempted murder after an incident at flats in Aberdeen.

A 39-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries in Jasmine Terrace on Saturday afternoon.

Police sealed off the scene, and as a result of their inquiries, a man and woman were arrested and charged.

Fiona Harris, 49, and Bruce Lawson, 51, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a number of allegations.

Aberdeen chef made threats to get ex to hand over nude images

An Aberdeen chef has been put “to the test” after sending his former partner multiple messages demanding that she provide him with nude images of herself.

Sorin Toader admitted to a single charge of repeatedly sending unwanted messages that were sexually explicit to a former girlfriend.

The 47-year-old first-time offender will now be given six months to prove his crime, which included threats to make up lies about the woman’s behaviour towards children, was a one-off.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Sorin and the woman had been in an on-and-off relationship with each other since 2017 until January of this year.

Angry ex caught on camera making threats to kill

An angry-ex found himself in the dock after being caught on camera making threats to kill his former partner’s new boyfriend.

A doorbell camera filmed Serdar Yavuz as he kicked and punched the woman’s front door, demanding she “f***ing open the f***ing door”.

The footage also captured Yavuz shouting: “Is that the f***ing guy? He is dead.”

Yavuz, 47, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman and her new boyfriend as well failing to provide a sample of breath after police suspected he had driven there under the influence.

Aberdeenshire foster carer avoids jail after historic child neglect and cruelty conviction

The former wife of Aberdeenshire child rapist John Sinclair has avoided jail after being found guilty of cruelly treating children and failing to protect them from his abuse.

Ella Cowan, 69, was convicted at Peterhead Sheriff Court last month and appeared at Aberdeen for sentencing.

Cowan denied the charges and offered no apologies to the four victims, who had all been placed in her care almost 50 years ago.

Speaking outside court, the four siblings, who had been aged between 3 and 13 at the time of the abuse, said they felt an apology was warranted and “long overdue”.

Aberdeen secondary school teacher accused of grooming and child sex assault

An Aberdeen teacher has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a young child and grooming.

Zac Cartney appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and faced four charges.

The 24-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault.

He is also charged with communicating indecently with a child aged between 13 and 15.

Aberdeen man jailed after he asked Tinder match for nudes … of her baby

An Aberdeen paedophile has been jailed after he made a sickening request of his Tinder match – nudes of her four-month-old daughter.

Greg Davidson, 27, accompanied his disturbing message with a winking emoji and told the horrified mum: “It’s kinda hot”.

Unsurprisingly, the mum did not send him the images and instead contacted police, and a subsequent search of Davidson’s mobile phone found child abuse material.

Davidson appeared to faint as he was sentenced to 16 months behind bars by Sheriff Ian Wallace.

Man threw urine and vomit custody officer’s face at police station

A detainee who threw urine and vomit in the face of a custody officer has avoided prison.

William Mackenzie was caught on CCTV urinating in the cell toilet and then scooping the contents out using cups and the sick bowl he had been using.

When a female officer visited his cell to carry out a check, he threw the mix of bodily fluids in her face, causing it to go in her eyes and mouth.

Mackenzie appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the incident on September 30 last year.

Elgin brute who tried to murder baby jailed as victim’s family speak of agony

A heartless brute who tried to kill a baby – then lied about it – has been jailed for seven years.

Stuart Flood committed the crimes in Aberdeen over a three-month period in 2021 when he shook, pinched and inflicted trauma on the boy.

When confronted by the baby’s family, the 28-year-old from Elgin denied anything had happened – then changed his story, claiming it was an accident.

But he denied culpability and put the baby’s family through the ordeal of a lengthy trial.

Aberdeen man used suicide threats to rape women and abuse partners

An Aberdeen man who used the threat of suicide to rape two women and domestically abuse two more has been locked up after a trial.

Thomas Wade, 26, denied the sex attacks along with other domestic abuse charges, including controlling and coercive behaviour.

The jury of eight women and six men took six hours to find Wade guilty on all but one of the eight charges he was facing.

Wade, of Bucksburn, was convicted of raping two women over a two-year period in the early 2020s and sobbed as he was led off to prison.

Aberdeen pair appear in court charged with attempted murder after weekend incident

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident in Aberdeen last weekend.

We reported on Saturday that there had been a disturbance near Bayview Court on School Road.

Police taped off a grassed area after being called to the scene at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

An ambulance crew took a man to hospital following the incident.

Drug dealer who had £30,000 of cannabis in storage unit spared jail

An Inverness drug dealer who had cannabis worth more than £30,000 in a lock-up has avoided jail.

The keys to the lock-up in Carsegate Road were found in a raid on Joshua Sykes’ home in Balloan Road.

His DNA was recovered from a bag containing four kilograms of cannabis found inside the unit.

Sykes, 26, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Buckie welder loses licence after high-speed pursuit

A ship welder from Buckie has been banned from the roads for more than a year after leading police on a high-speed chase through the north-east.

Pavol Holka, 41, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for dangerous driving as he made his way through Portsoy and headed towards Banff on February 7 this year.

The welder, who produced a character reference from his bosses at his hearing this week in an effort to mitigate against his impending roads ban, will now wait to discover if he will also lose his job as a result of his latest driving conviction.

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge said his client’s driving record was “not ideal”.

Man sent women’s underwear pictures to shocked Aberchirder neighbour

A pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after he sent a neighbour images of himself in women’s underwear.

David Rennie, 70, appeared for sentencing at Banff Sheriff Court on Monday where he was told he would be subject to the notification requirements for the crime.

It will see him forced to inform police of his address and any changes to his personal life for the next year.

The Merchant Navy veteran had been living in Aberchirder at the time of the offence and admitted to repeatedly sending images of his genitals in women’s underwear to his target.

Repeat Ross-shire drink-driver jailed after fifth conviction

A Ross-shire man has been jailed for a total of 10 months and two weeks after notching up five drink or drug driving convictions in the last 11 years.

James Mee, 41, had been remanded in custody on July 24 for breaching a community payback order imposed for two drug driving offences committed at North Kessock on March 7 and March 10 2023.

At Inverness Sheriff Court Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was told that on both occasions, Mee’s cannabis reading was 7mcgs when the legal limit is 2mcgs.

The first police encounter was sparked by his driving too slowly and the second was when he was reported in the vehicle, which had stopped on the Black Isle.

Aberdeen cocaine dealer locked up after £100,000 of drugs found

An Albanian drug dealer tried to leap out of a window to escape from police after being caught red-handed with more than £100,000 worth of cocaine.

Ridvan Morina, 21, was jailed for two years and eight months when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Dundee today.

The court heard Morina carried out the crime to pay off debts he’d accrued while travelling to the UK.

Lord Ericht said: “You pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine. The 856g of cocaine recovered has a potential street value of up to £101,600.

Elgin mum ‘mortified’ after beating up woman in Asda car park

An Elgin mum who assaulted a woman in a supermarket car park after a prior disagreement must pay her victim compensation, a sheriff has ruled.

Rachel Dalgarno, 35, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this morning, to be sentenced for the attack, which left the victim covered in blood in front of the victim’s nursery-age child.

We previously reported that the court deferred sentencing in July so Dalgarno, also known as Barclay, could participate in the preparation of background reports.

The court had previously heard how Dalgarno followed the other mum into the car park of Asda on Edgar Road on May 20 this year.

Alford man guilty of historic sexual abuse against child

An Alford man faces a lengthy jail term after a jury convicted him on 10 counts of historic child sex abuse.

Raymond McKay, 58, stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of carrying out a campaign of offences during a five-year period in Essex.

He denied all the charges against him.

The trial was initially heard in late 2023, but jurors were unable to reach a verdict and a retrial concluded on Monday.

Man jailed over ‘provoked’ and vicious assault on Invergordon High Street

A man who was caught on camera smashing his victim’s head off the ground on Invergordon’s High Street was “provoked” by a “quite dreadful” assault, a court has been told.

CCTV captured Kevin Johnston repeatedly striking his victim’s head on the road during the attack.

His solicitor told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the other man had targeted his client first, slashing his face with a dog food tin lid.

Johnston, 38, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court, having admitted a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life under provocation.

Isle of Colonsay farmer banned from island’s only pub

A farmer from the Isle of Colonsay has been banned from the island’s only pub for making racist remarks to a worker.

Lee Mitchell, 42, pled guilty to making threats and uttering racial comments against a retail worker at the Colonsay Hotel between May 1 and July 18 2025.

He appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Mitchell, of Kiloran Farm, entered the dock and immediately said: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise.”

Tree surgeon gets driving ban after going ‘for a dog walk’ at 4am in Oban

A tree surgeon who claimed he was only out walking his dog at 4am has been convicted of drink-driving in Oban.

Alasdair Haqui, 30, was on holiday in the town and staying at a holiday let in Dunstaffnage.

After drinking, he told Oban Sheriff Court that he had taken his dog out in the early hours.

Sheriff Euan Cameron was not convinced, telling him his story was “far-fetched”.

Elgin man who asked for heroin from Costa handed unpaid work

An Elgin man has been told to complete hours of unpaid work after he entered a Costa Coffee and demanded drugs from staff.

Elgin Sheriff Court had previously heard that Stephen Houston had entered the coffee shop in the town earlier this year where he kicked-off with customers and demanded heroin from employees.

He appeared at the court again on Thursday to be sentenced for the offence.

Stephen Carty, representing Houston, said his client had a difficult relationship with alcohol and that vice had played a role in his actions on the day of the offence – May 18.

