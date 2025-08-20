Aberdeen man scoops £1,885 prize in Tennent’s Lager giveaway

An Aberdeen man is celebrating winning £1,885 thanks to a Tennent’s Lager visit to the Granite City this afternoon.

Charlie Rothnie, 20, was left nearly speechless after pulling the top prize as part of the beer giant’s “Braving the Summer” campaign.

“I don’t really know what to say,” he told The P&J after winning the cash at an event staged at Soul Bar.

“I saw it on social media today and thought I might as well come along.

“There were prizes and I thought it would be a bonus if I won. And I did!”

After a summer travelling to Thailand, Charlie is going to use his winnings to repay his dad, who he says he owes a “bit of money” too.

And he also plans to buy his father some of the Wellpark Brewery’s pints to celebrate too.

Tennent’s prize winner ‘buzzing’

The campaign is the company’s way of brightening spirits as the summer draws to a close, with prizes officially called “rain cheques”.

Another lucky winner was Blair Fulton, who won a £200 flight voucher and an airport pint.

He said he was “buzzing” with his prize.

“My pal gave me a call to say it was on.

“He had seen it on Instagram, and we work just round the corner from here.”

And even though they did not win as big as him, his friends still came away with freebies.

“They both got pints and I got £250,” Blair laughed.

Another winner was Nathan Ma, who is originally from Middlesbrough.

After winning a “pint with a pal”, he was away to have a cold Tennent’s with his friend – who won the same prize – at the Union Street venue.

“I wasn’t the biggest fan of Tennents, but I could be swayed,” he said.

Tok Of The Deen podcaster Lesley-Anne was filming at the event and went along with her husband and children.

“It’s something different happening in Aberdeen,” she said.

And she won a pint with a pal for her efforts.

Aberdeen part of nationwide tour

Aberdeen was chosen as part of the tour due to experiencing “persistent rainfall” in summer 2024.

Portree on the Isle of Skye was the host venue for the event in June.