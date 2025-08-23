Gallery: Hundreds take part in Celebrate Aberdeen 2025 parade
Hundreds joined the Celebrate Aberdeen 2025 Parade, showcasing the city’s vibrant community spirit. This year also marked a transition, with founder Morven Mackenzie stepping back and passing the leadership to long-time volunteer Emily Findlay.
ByKatherine Ferries and Kami Thomson
The 2025 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade took place on Saturday, 23 August, bringing together hundreds to celebrate the city.
From marching bands and local charities to schools and cultural organisations, the parade highlighted the rich diversity of Aberdeen, celebrating the city’s talent, creativity, and community.
Conversation