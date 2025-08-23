Gallery: Hundreds take part in Celebrate Aberdeen 2025 parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Hundreds take part in Celebrate Aberdeen 2025 parade

Hundreds joined the Celebrate Aberdeen 2025 Parade, showcasing the city’s vibrant community spirit. This year also marked a transition, with founder Morven Mackenzie stepping back and passing the leadership to long-time volunteer Emily Findlay.

By Katherine Ferries and Kami Thomson

The 2025 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade took place on Saturday, 23 August, bringing together hundreds to celebrate the city.

From marching bands and local charities to schools and cultural organisations, the parade highlighted the rich diversity of Aberdeen, celebrating the city’s talent, creativity, and community.

This year marked a significant transition for the event. Founder Morven Mackenzie stepped back from her role as lead organiser, passing the baton to long-time volunteer Emily Findlay.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all of the best moments from this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen parade.

Mel’s Union Street Mile, runners wait for the start of the Primary 3-7 race.
Primary 3-7 race.
The Primary 3-7 race.
The Primary 3-7 race.
Secondary 1-6 race.
The Secondary 1-6 race.
A wheelchair racer waits on the starting line.
A wheelchair racer and a frame runner start their mile.
Mel’s Union Street Mile, adult race.
Mel’s Union Street Mile, adult race.
Mel’s Union Street Mile, adult race.
The Celebrate Aberdeen Parade in the city centre, a celebration of charities and the third sector.
The pipers played down Union Street in front of the parade.
The Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
The Lord Provost with  Emily Findlay.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade in the city centre.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade 2025
The Girls Brigade.
Some fancy costumed characters made the kid smile.
The Celebrate Aberdeen parade down Union Street had many fictional characters making an appearance.
Crowds gathered to watch the parade.
Aberdeen Cycle Forum.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade
Aberdeen FC community trust.
Aberdeen FC community trust.
People lined the streets in their charity colours.
Staff at the music hall wave and cheer.
Crowds gathered to watch the parade.
Aberdeen student show.
Asthma and Allergy Foundation.
The crowd waves.
The Celebrate Aberdeen Parade in the city centre.
Archway charity.
Celebrate Aberdeen.
Charlie House
Charlie House
Clan bagpipers.
Clan.
Clan charity.
Clan charity.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
The Celebrate Aberdeen Parade in the city centre, a celebration of charities and the third sector.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
DS Directions Aberdeen
Mascot from Home Start.
Guarana Street Band.
Friends of Anchor.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
Maggies.
Maggies.
St John Scotland.
A view from above of the parade.
The Archie Foundation.
The parade on Upperkirkgate
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
VSA charity.
Ukrainian Hub Aberdeen.
Rock Choir performance.
Charity Future Choices. Image: Future Choices
Friends of the Neuro ward.
Children first.
Befriend a child.
Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.
Having fun at the parade.

 

Conversation