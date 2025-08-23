Gallery: Hundreds take part in Celebrate Aberdeen 2025 parade

The 2025 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade took place on Saturday, 23 August, bringing together hundreds to celebrate the city.

From marching bands and local charities to schools and cultural organisations, the parade highlighted the rich diversity of Aberdeen, celebrating the city’s talent, creativity, and community.

This year marked a significant transition for the event. Founder Morven Mackenzie stepped back from her role as lead organiser, passing the baton to long-time volunteer Emily Findlay.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all of the best moments from this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen parade.