Four people taken to hospital after crash west of Lossiemouth

Four people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the B9040 Hopeman to Lossiemouth road at about 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The incident involved three vehicles and took place west of Lossiemouth.

Officers have closed the road in both directions.

Four people involved in the crash have been taken to hospital.

The road will remain closed until the vehicles have been recovered.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, where possible.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three cars on the B9040 west of Lossiemouth shortly after 4.45pm on Wednesday August 20.

“Four people have been taken to hospital and recovery arranged for the vehicles.”