Isle of Colonsay farmer banned from island’s only pub

A farmer from the Isle of Colonsay has been banned from the island’s only pub for making racist remarks to a worker.

Lee Mitchell, 42, pled guilty to making threats and uttering racial comments against a retail worker at the Colonsay Hotel between May 1 and July 18 2025.

He appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Colonsay farmer wanted to apologise

Mitchell, of Kiloran Farm, entered the dock and immediately said: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “You have been charged of a serious offence that can carry a custodial sentence. Are you represented by a lawyer?”

Mitchell initially said he was not represented and that he was pleading guilty.

However, after a brief discussion, he then appointed local solicitor Gareth Bell-Cairns.

The charge against Mitchell was read to him.

It states that on occasions between May 1 and July 18 2025, at the Colonsay Hotel, Mitchell acted in a threatening and abusive manner.

He uttered threats and made racial comments towards the retail worker, which was against hate crime legislation.

The comments were said to be aggravated by race, colour, nationality or ethnic origin.

Mr Bell-Cairns said Mitchell was maintaining his plea of guilty.

‘Racial abuse will not be tolerated’

Sheriff Cameron said: “Very well. Racial abuse will not be tolerated. It is wholly unacceptable. The court is here to send out a clear message.

“I am calling for a justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.”

He said Mitchell would have to adhere to strict special conditions, the first is not to enter or seek to enter Colonsay Hotel, the second was not to approach the worker.

He asked Mitchell if that would be possible.

Mitchell clarified that he was still able to drive past the Colonsay Hotel – but not to enter the premises.

The B8085 island road runs past the hotel at Scalasaig, and the court heard it was difficult to ban him from being on one of the island’s only roads.

The road leads to and from the ferry terminal.

Sheriff Cameron added: “You must not approach [the hotel worker] by any means, including by social media or text message.

“If I were to find out you have broken these bail conditions, it is unlikely that you would secure bail again.”

Mitchell was granted bail and told to return to court on September 17 for sentencing.

