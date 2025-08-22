Isle of Colonsay farmer banned from island’s only pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isle of Colonsay farmer banned from island’s only pub

An Isle of Colonsay farmer pleaded guilty to making racist remarks towards a worker at the hotel.

By Louise Glen
The Colonsay Hotel.
A farmer has been banned from the Colonsay Hotel for making racist remarks. Image: Supplied.

A farmer from the Isle of Colonsay has been banned from the island’s only pub for making racist remarks to a worker.

Lee Mitchell, 42, pled guilty to making threats and uttering racial comments against a retail worker at the Colonsay Hotel between May 1 and July 18 2025.

He appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Colonsay farmer wanted to apologise

Mitchell, of Kiloran Farm, entered the dock and immediately said: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “You have been charged of a serious offence that can carry a custodial sentence. Are you represented by a lawyer?”

Mitchell initially said he was not represented and that he was pleading guilty.

Colonsay Hotel in the heart of the village of Scalasaig.
The hotel is adjacent to the island’s road to the ferry terminal. Image: Supplied.

However, after a brief discussion, he then appointed local solicitor Gareth Bell-Cairns.

The charge against Mitchell was read to him.

It states that on occasions between May 1 and July 18 2025, at the Colonsay Hotel, Mitchell acted in a threatening and abusive manner.

He uttered threats and made racial comments towards the retail worker, which was against hate crime legislation.

The comments were said to be aggravated by race, colour, nationality or ethnic origin.

Mr Bell-Cairns said Mitchell was maintaining his plea of guilty.

‘Racial abuse will not be tolerated’

Sheriff Cameron said: “Very well. Racial abuse will not be tolerated. It is wholly unacceptable. The court is here to send out a clear message.

“I am calling for a justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.”

He said Mitchell would have to adhere to strict special conditions, the first is not to enter or seek to enter Colonsay Hotel, the second was not to approach the worker.

He asked Mitchell if that would be possible.

Mitchell clarified that he was still able to drive past the Colonsay Hotel – but not to enter the premises.

The B8085 island road runs past the hotel at Scalasaig, and the court heard it was difficult to ban him from being on one of the island’s only roads.

The road leads to and from the ferry terminal.

Sheriff Cameron added: “You must not approach [the hotel worker] by any means, including by social media or text message.

“If I were to find out you have broken these bail conditions, it is unlikely that you would secure bail again.”

Mitchell was granted bail and told to return to court on September 17 for sentencing.

