Tree surgeon gets driving ban after going ‘for a dog walk’ at 4am in Oban

A tree surgeon who claimed he was only out walking his dog at 4am has been convicted of drink-driving in Oban.

Alasdair Haqui, 30, was on holiday in the town and staying at a holiday let in Dunstaffnage.

After drinking, he told Oban Sheriff Court that he had taken his dog out in the early hours.

Sheriff Euan Cameron was not convinced, telling him his story was “far-fetched”.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was just before 4am on July 27 when a mobile police patrol in a marked car saw a Suzuki come to an abrupt stop.

“They observed the accused, who walked away from the car. Police followed and took the view that he was attempting to evade them.

“They then smelled cannabis from him, made inquiries and carried out a roadside test. He was taken to Oban Police Station, where a second procedure was carried out at 5.30am.”

It was found that he had 39mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Gareth Bell-Cairns said: “He was staying at a flat in Dunstaffnage Forest, had a few drinks and decided to take the dog out.

“He then made a decision to take the car. He realises this was a mistake.

“He is on holiday, in receipt of benefits, and is a part-time tree surgeon, working one or two days a week for £120 a day.

“He has a partner with limited mobility and a child with a disability. He is aware he will lose his licence.”

Sheriff Cameron said: “He couldn’t just walk? Is that what he is asking the court to believe?

“I think your story is far-fetched to say the least. But in terms of sentence, it will not make much difference.

“You were out driving after consuming so much alcohol that you exposed other road users to danger through your utter selfishness.

“This can only be dealt with by a disqualification. Your behaviour was utterly selfish.

“This is uncharacteristic for you, but it will impact those who depend on you. You should have thought more of them.”

Haqui, of Seamore Street, Largs, was sentenced to 12 months’ disqualification, reduced from 18 months for his early plea. He was also fined £400 and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

