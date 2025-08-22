Tree surgeon gets driving ban after going ‘for a dog walk’ at 4am in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tree surgeon gets driving ban after going ‘for a dog walk’ at 4am in Oban

A tree surgeon on holiday in Oban was banned from driving after being caught at 4am over the drink-drive limit.

By Louise Glen
A police officer in a yellow fluorescent jacket. Police caught the tree surgeon near Oban.
Police caught a man after he behaved oddly. Image: Stock.

A tree surgeon who claimed he was only out walking his dog at 4am has been convicted of drink-driving in Oban.

Alasdair Haqui, 30, was on holiday in the town and staying at a holiday let in Dunstaffnage.

After drinking, he told Oban Sheriff Court that he had taken his dog out in the early hours.

Tree surgeon said he was on a dog walk at 4am in Oban

Sheriff Euan Cameron was not convinced, telling him his story was “far-fetched”.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was just before 4am on July 27 when a mobile police patrol in a marked car saw a Suzuki come to an abrupt stop.

Oban Sheriff Court.
The case called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“They observed the accused, who walked away from the car. Police followed and took the view that he was attempting to evade them.

“They then smelled cannabis from him, made inquiries and carried out a roadside test. He was taken to Oban Police Station, where a second procedure was carried out at 5.30am.”

It was found that he had 39mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Gareth Bell-Cairns said: “He was staying at a flat in Dunstaffnage Forest, had a few drinks and decided to take the dog out.

“He then made a decision to take the car. He realises this was a mistake.

“He is on holiday, in receipt of benefits, and is a part-time tree surgeon, working one or two days a week for £120 a day.

Tree surgeon given driving ban at Oban Sheriff Court

“He has a partner with limited mobility and a child with a disability. He is aware he will lose his licence.”

Sheriff Cameron said: “He couldn’t just walk? Is that what he is asking the court to believe?

“I think your story is far-fetched to say the least. But in terms of sentence, it will not make much difference.

“You were out driving after consuming so much alcohol that you exposed other road users to danger through your utter selfishness.

“This can only be dealt with by a disqualification. Your behaviour was utterly selfish.

“This is uncharacteristic for you, but it will impact those who depend on you. You should have thought more of them.”

Haqui, of Seamore Street, Largs, was sentenced to 12 months’ disqualification, reduced from 18 months for his early plea. He was also fined £400 and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

