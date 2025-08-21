Investigation to be held into death of Highland haulage boss crushed by lorry chassis

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of an Invergarry lorry boss, Alistair Campbell.

Mr Campbell, who also drove lorries at his firm’s Alistair Campbell Haulage, based in Glen Mor, Invergarry, died on July 15 last year.

It was revealed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service today that the 63-year-old was crushed underneath a lorry chassis.

A preliminary hearing for the inquiry is set to be held at Inverness Sheriff Court on October 8.

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Alistair Iain Campbell occurred while in the course of his employment and, as such, a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Mr Campbell’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”