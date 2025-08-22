How Inverness’ Castlehill Care Home turned things around after scathing inspection report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

How Inverness’ Castlehill Care Home turned things around after scathing inspection report

Inspectors have recorded major improvements at the Inverness care home since a scathing May report called for change.

By Abbie Duncan
The exterior of Castlehill Care Home.
Castlehill Care Home have received a positive inspection report after making significant improvements. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness care home that came under fire from the Care Inspectorate earlier this year has been praised for making significant improvements.

Castlehill Care Home, run by Morar Living, was the subject of a damning report back in May, when inspectors raised serious concerns about the welfare of residents and quality of care.

But the care home has since turned things around, with a new and very positive inspection report praising the work done to improve the home.

There have been changes in staffing, new senior staff appointed and a new focus – all of which have been praised by inspectors.

Frith Hurn, deputy manager of Castlehill Care Home, said: “My team and I are so delighted by the positive feedback provided by the Care Inspectorate and the great relationship we have with them.

“We are documenting every aspect of care provided and undertaking a more rigorous evaluation of each individual’s care plan, to ensure we are exceeding best practice.”

What changes have Castlehill made?

At the time of the May inspection, the home received the lowest possible grade in three categories – including supporting residents’ wellbeing, leadership and staff team.

In the other two categories, setting and staff planning, the home was rated as “weak”.

The ratings led the Care Inspectorate to raise concerns about the home’s management.

But there have been changes at the top and Castlehill Care Home has undergone a dramatic change.

The Care Inspectorate team has visited the Caulfield Road home four times in the past two months.

And their latest report praises the “marked improvement in leadership and direction”.

Morar Living, which runs the Caulfield Road care home has brought in a new clinical lead who has been appointed to bring expertise in the care of those suffering from memory loss.

In addition, agency staff have been replaced by permanent team members to provide a better continuity of care to residents.

The latest inspection report found that staff are “demonstrating increased engagement, confidence and teamwork”.

Additionally, the care approach has also been described as “more person centred”, with a renewed focus on the health, dignity and wellbeing of residents.

The care home have also confirmed that all previous recommendations by the Care Inspectorate for improvement have now been met.

Ms Hurn added: “Our ethos is to promote independent living, with the appropriate support, to enable residents to continue to enjoy a wide range of interests and activities in their later years.

“This is of huge benefit to both residents and their families and helps create a positive and close-knit community.”

Conversation