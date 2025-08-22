How Inverness’ Castlehill Care Home turned things around after scathing inspection report

An Inverness care home that came under fire from the Care Inspectorate earlier this year has been praised for making significant improvements.

Castlehill Care Home, run by Morar Living, was the subject of a damning report back in May, when inspectors raised serious concerns about the welfare of residents and quality of care.

But the care home has since turned things around, with a new and very positive inspection report praising the work done to improve the home.

There have been changes in staffing, new senior staff appointed and a new focus – all of which have been praised by inspectors.

Frith Hurn, deputy manager of Castlehill Care Home, said: “My team and I are so delighted by the positive feedback provided by the Care Inspectorate and the great relationship we have with them.

“We are documenting every aspect of care provided and undertaking a more rigorous evaluation of each individual’s care plan, to ensure we are exceeding best practice.”

What changes have Castlehill made?

At the time of the May inspection, the home received the lowest possible grade in three categories – including supporting residents’ wellbeing, leadership and staff team.

In the other two categories, setting and staff planning, the home was rated as “weak”.

The ratings led the Care Inspectorate to raise concerns about the home’s management.

But there have been changes at the top and Castlehill Care Home has undergone a dramatic change.

The Care Inspectorate team has visited the Caulfield Road home four times in the past two months.

And their latest report praises the “marked improvement in leadership and direction”.

Morar Living, which runs the Caulfield Road care home has brought in a new clinical lead who has been appointed to bring expertise in the care of those suffering from memory loss.

In addition, agency staff have been replaced by permanent team members to provide a better continuity of care to residents.

The latest inspection report found that staff are “demonstrating increased engagement, confidence and teamwork”.

Additionally, the care approach has also been described as “more person centred”, with a renewed focus on the health, dignity and wellbeing of residents.

The care home have also confirmed that all previous recommendations by the Care Inspectorate for improvement have now been met.

Ms Hurn added: “Our ethos is to promote independent living, with the appropriate support, to enable residents to continue to enjoy a wide range of interests and activities in their later years.

“This is of huge benefit to both residents and their families and helps create a positive and close-knit community.”