From jewellery to crafts: How one Inverness woman is branching out to become her own boss

Owning her own business has been Leila Daubney’s dream for as long as she can remember.

The 31-year-old says a small voice in her head kept telling her “Don’t be silly, don’t do it”.

But the Inverness jewellery shop manager has bravely decided to “bite the bullet” and step down from her post to become her own boss.

Leila plans to open her craft shop, Make It Special, in Inverness next month.

It will occupy the former Thistle Gem unit within the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Leila, who currently works as a manager within the nearby H. Samuel jewellery store, says she’d stared at the empty unit for several months before taking the plunge.

The venture was inspired by her growing love for crafts, having adopted the art of 3D printing.

Lifelong dream comes true for Inverness artist

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I have always loved crafting.

“I work in H. Samuel just now and I kept just looking at the little Thistle Gem unit and wondering ‘what if’.

“I kept saying to myself ‘don’t be silly, don’t do it’ but then one day I just bit the bullet.”

Leila added: “I have always wanted to have my own shop.

“I started thinking about it come January and I officially started speaking to them in May.

“The Eastgate have been great in helping me.”

With just a matter of days to go until she steps down from her post, Leila says she’s ready to become her own boss.

“I am the manager at H. Samuel just now, and I love my work, but it’s not the same as being your own boss and getting to create things you want to create.”

The craft store is expected to open to the public on Saturday September 6.

It will supply a range of wool, yarns, crochet and knitting accessories as well as cross-stitch kits and felting.

And 3D printing will also play a part in the business with Leila looking to offer personalised plushie soft toys.

Putting the community at the heart of Inverness business

The soon-to-be businesswoman says her aim is for the shop to have a community feel and help people of all ages embrace their creative side.

“I want to branch out and do ‘Knit and Natter’ nights and things like that so it becomes more of a community-based thing,” she said.

“I have spoken to the Eastgate about taking part in their kids clubs, making little crafts for the kids when they come in on their holidays.

“I want to do something for the older community as well.

“My auntie is in assisted living and all the ladies are so excited for this opening.

“I am just so looking forward to it.”