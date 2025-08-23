From jewellery to crafts: How one Inverness woman is branching out to become her own boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From jewellery to crafts: How one Inverness woman is branching out to become her own boss

Leila Daubney is preparing to open her own craft shop in Inverness next month.

Leila Daubney dressed in blue jeans and a black and white blazer holding yarn and needles in front of what will become her new shop.
Leila Daubney is opening her own craft shop in Inverness next month. Image: Leila Daubney.
By Michelle Henderson

Owning her own business has been Leila Daubney’s dream for as long as she can remember.

The 31-year-old says a small voice in her head kept telling her “Don’t be silly, don’t do it”.

But the Inverness jewellery shop manager has bravely decided to “bite the bullet” and step down from her post to become her own boss.

Leila plans to open her craft shop, Make It Special, in Inverness next month.

It will occupy the former Thistle Gem unit within the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Leila, who currently works as a manager within the nearby H. Samuel jewellery store, says she’d stared at the empty unit for several months before taking the plunge.

Leila Daubney in front of the Thistle Gem unit in the Eastgate Shopping Centre, where she will open her shop.
Leila says she had her eye on the city centre unit for several months and finally decided to ‘bite the bullet’ to chase her dreams. Image: Leila Daubney.

The venture was inspired by her growing love for crafts, having adopted the art of 3D printing.

Lifelong dream comes true for Inverness artist

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I have always loved crafting.

“I work in H. Samuel just now and I kept just looking at the little Thistle Gem unit and wondering ‘what if’.

“I kept saying to myself ‘don’t be silly, don’t do it’ but then one day I just bit the bullet.”

Leila added: “I have always wanted to have my own shop.

“I started thinking about it come January and I officially started speaking to them in May.

“The Eastgate have been great in helping me.”

With just a matter of days to go until she steps down from her post, Leila says she’s ready to become her own boss.

“I am the manager at H. Samuel just now, and I love my work, but it’s not the same as being your own boss and getting to create things you want to create.”

Shoppers within Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness, where Leila will open her shop.
The new craft shop will take up residence within the former Thistle Gem unit, next door to the Card Factory within the Eastgate Shopping Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The craft store is expected to open to the public on Saturday September 6.

It will supply a range of wool, yarns, crochet and knitting accessories as well as cross-stitch kits and felting.

And 3D printing will also play a part in the business with Leila looking to offer personalised plushie soft toys.

Putting the community at the heart of Inverness business

The soon-to-be businesswoman says her aim is for the shop to have a community feel and help people of all ages embrace their creative side.

“I want to branch out and do ‘Knit and Natter’ nights and things like that so it becomes more of a community-based thing,” she said.

“I have spoken to the Eastgate about taking part in their kids clubs, making little crafts for the kids when they come in on their holidays.

“I want to do something for the older community as well.

“My auntie is in assisted living and all the ladies are so excited for this opening.

“I am just so looking forward to it.”

