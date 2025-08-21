Watch: Shocking video reveals moment Aberdeen car set ablaze on residential street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Shocking video reveals moment Aberdeen car set ablaze on residential street

A person in a mask can be seen dousing the car before setting it on fire in Woodend.

By Graham Fleming

Shocking video footage has revealed the moment a car was deliberately set on fire in Aberdeen.

New CCTV footage, which has been circulating online, shows the moment the car bursts into flames on Rousay Drive in Woodend.

The footage appears to show a substance being thrown over the vehicle before it is set alight.

The incident happened yesterday at 8pm, which triggered a large emergency services response.

The fire service sent one appliance from North Anderson Drive, which had crews battling the blaze for more than 45 minutes.

Now, a new video has shown the exact moment the vehicle was deliberately set ablaze.

The masked culprit dressed in all black and riding a bike, is shown to move towards a blue car and douse it in flammable liquid before setting it alight.

Officers say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Wednesday August 20, officers received a report of a vehicle on fire on Rousay Drive, Aberdeen.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Aberdeen car fires

The incident on Rousay Drive is one of several incidents recorded in Aberdeen in the past few months.

A “suspicious” fire was recorded on Manor Avenue last month on Monday July 7. The incident left a silver Audi “completely destroyed”.

A bike rider is seen approaching the car.
A bike rider is seen approaching the car. Image: Supplied.

A Garthdee woman was also left fearing for her safety a week later. Her vehicle was deliberately set ablaze on Morrison Road.

In February, a grey Range Rover, believed to have been stolen from Cults, was set ablaze on the A92.

