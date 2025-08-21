Watch: Shocking video reveals moment Aberdeen car set ablaze on residential street

Shocking video footage has revealed the moment a car was deliberately set on fire in Aberdeen.

New CCTV footage, which has been circulating online, shows the moment the car bursts into flames on Rousay Drive in Woodend.

The footage appears to show a substance being thrown over the vehicle before it is set alight.

The incident happened yesterday at 8pm, which triggered a large emergency services response.

The fire service sent one appliance from North Anderson Drive, which had crews battling the blaze for more than 45 minutes.

Now, a new video has shown the exact moment the vehicle was deliberately set ablaze.

The masked culprit dressed in all black and riding a bike, is shown to move towards a blue car and douse it in flammable liquid before setting it alight.

Officers say enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Wednesday August 20, officers received a report of a vehicle on fire on Rousay Drive, Aberdeen.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Aberdeen car fires

The incident on Rousay Drive is one of several incidents recorded in Aberdeen in the past few months.

A “suspicious” fire was recorded on Manor Avenue last month on Monday July 7. The incident left a silver Audi “completely destroyed”.

A Garthdee woman was also left fearing for her safety a week later. Her vehicle was deliberately set ablaze on Morrison Road.

In February, a grey Range Rover, believed to have been stolen from Cults, was set ablaze on the A92.