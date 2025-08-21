Death Burger taste test: Bucksburn butcher sells 400 after pupils cook up new recipe

If you are up for a spicy challenge, an Aberdeen butchers is the place to go, thanks to the help of a local secondary school.

The Death Burger has been created by third year home economics pupils at Bucksburn Academy.

Students worked in collaboration with Inverurie Road-based H&S Milne and Sons to come up with their creation.

The quarter pound burgers are selling for £1.20 each and have proved popular since their launch in June.

In fact, more than 400 have already been sold.

So how did the Death Burger recipe come about?

Having a bit of fun with heat was one thing, but the pupils and team at H&S Milne and Sons considered a whole host of factors before unleashing their Death Burger on the Aberdeen community.

They asked “how can we create a burger that focuses on nutrition and current dietary advice that can be sold to benefit the community?”

Pupils carried out market research to establish which flavours staff, pupils and parents would look for in a burger.

And they also looked at the key nutrients required by different age groups.

All that knowledge was applied to help them tweak their recipes and create the final burgers.

Finally, a vote was staged to agree on the final flavours.

H&S Milne and Sons owner Kenny Milne, along with butcher Russell Dukes, were invited to Bucksburn Academy to try the finished products.

And despite there being “some really tasty treats on offer”, including a stir fry burger that “grabbed a lot of attention”, the Death Burger emerged victorious.

S3 pupils Connie, Ethan and Heidi designed the winner, with the latter two visiting the butchers before the summer holidays.

They were shown how the professionals would replicate it, from start to finish.

To promote the new creation, the whole class produced artwork and a video.

Posting on Facebook, H&S Milne and Son said: “Thanks to everyone who has tried the Death Burger.

“We hope you enjoyed them and managed to avoid the Gaviscon.”

What is in the Death Burger?

The recipe for the Death Burger is as follows:

100g of chicken

Salt and pepper

5ml of oil

Jalapenos

2.5ml of peri peri seasoning

All of the proceeds from the sale is going to Bucksburn Academy’s home economics department for the 2025-26 school year.

What P&J reporter Chris thought of the Death Burger

“I was really excited to try a Death Burger, but have to say I’m not a fan of too much spice, so that was mixed with a little worry too!

“I cooked it up for my dinner – in a Bread Guy roll with cheese – and I was impressed by it.

“And was it so hot that I needed Gaviscon? Well not quite, although it did have a nice kick to it.

“I must say, it also felt a healthy option and a good alternative to the traditional beef burger.

“And at £1.20, it’s hardly going to break the bank.

“Connie, Ethan and Heidi should be proud of their efforts.

“It’s good to see that pupils at secondary school are getting the chance to work with local businesses, like H&S Milne and Sons, to create things like this.”