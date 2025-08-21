Death Burger taste test: Bucksburn butcher sells 400 after pupils cook up new recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death Burger taste test: Bucksburn butcher sells 400 after pupils cook up new recipe

Proceeds from sales of the burger are going towards Bucksburn Academy's home economics department.

By Chris Cromar
Kenny Milne holding up a Death Burger poster.
Kenny Milne is the owner of H&S Milne and Sons in Bucksburn. Image: DC Thomson.

If you are up for a spicy challenge, an Aberdeen butchers is the place to go, thanks to the help of a local secondary school.

The Death Burger has been created by third year home economics pupils at Bucksburn Academy.

Students worked in collaboration with Inverurie Road-based H&S Milne and Sons to come up with their creation.

The quarter pound burgers are selling for £1.20 each and have proved popular since their launch in June.

In fact, more than 400 have already been sold.

Death Burgers.
The Death Burgers for sale at the butchers. Image: H&S Milne and Sons.

So how did the Death Burger recipe come about?

Having a bit of fun with heat was one thing, but the pupils and team at H&S Milne and Sons considered a whole host of factors before unleashing their Death Burger on the Aberdeen community.

They asked “how can we create a burger that focuses on nutrition and current dietary advice that can be sold to benefit the community?”

Pupils carried out market research to establish which flavours staff, pupils and parents would look for in a burger.

And they also looked at the key nutrients required by different age groups.

All that knowledge was applied to help them tweak their recipes and create the final burgers.

Finally, a vote was staged to agree on the final flavours.

Death Burger poster.
The Death Burger has proven popular. Image: H&S Milne and Sons.

H&S Milne and Sons owner Kenny Milne, along with butcher Russell Dukes, were invited to Bucksburn Academy to try the finished products.

And despite there being “some really tasty treats on offer”, including a stir fry burger that “grabbed a lot of attention”, the Death Burger emerged victorious.

S3 pupils Connie, Ethan and Heidi designed the winner, with the latter two visiting the butchers before the summer holidays.

They were shown how the professionals would replicate it, from start to finish.

Death Burger posters on window at H&S Milne and Sons.
The Death Burger was promoted by pupils from Bucksburn Academy. Image: H&S Milne and Sons.

To promote the new creation, the whole class produced artwork and a video.

Posting on Facebook, H&S Milne and Son said: “Thanks to everyone who has tried the Death Burger.

“We hope you enjoyed them and managed to avoid the Gaviscon.”

What is in the Death Burger?

The recipe for the Death Burger is as follows:

  • 100g of chicken
  • Salt and pepper
  • 5ml of oil
  • Jalapenos
  • 2.5ml of peri peri seasoning

All of the proceeds from the sale is going to Bucksburn Academy’s home economics department for the 2025-26 school year.

Death Burger in bun.
The Death Burger all cooked and ready to eat. Image: DC Thomson.

What P&J reporter Chris thought of the Death Burger

“I was really excited to try a Death Burger, but have to say I’m not a fan of too much spice, so that was mixed with a little worry too!

“I cooked it up for my dinner – in a Bread Guy roll with cheese – and I was impressed by it.

“And was it so hot that I needed Gaviscon? Well not quite, although it did have a nice kick to it.

“I must say, it also felt a healthy option and a good alternative to the traditional beef burger.

“And at £1.20, it’s hardly going to break the bank.

“Connie, Ethan and Heidi should be proud of their efforts.

“It’s good to see that pupils at secondary school are getting the chance to work with local businesses, like H&S Milne and Sons, to create things like this.”

