Stunning views and missing Irn Bru: Archaeologists from around the globe give their take on Burghead

Hundreds of archaeologists and scholars from all around the globe visited Burghead – and some liked it so much they didn’t want to leave.

A convoy of buses pulled up to the top of the Broch this afternoon to witness the excavation of a Pictish fort.

They came carrying specially prepared lunch boxes containing some Scottish treats – though bemoaned the lack of Irn Bru.

And they were full of praise for the Moray community and wider north and north-east, having joined the trip from an array of countries.

Some did find it a little chilly on the coast, saying the layers of clothing worn made it clear they weren’t locals!

Run by the University of Aberdeen, the Burghead dig gave guests the chance to view the excavations and discoveries dating back to the 7th century.

The village visit formed as part of the itinerary for the five-day Society for East Asian Archaeology conference.

Dr Joshua Wright, a lecturer in archaeology at Aberdeen University, said: “We have people here from the US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan and across Europe.

“For some, this is their only stop in Scotland, but others are also travelling around while they have the chance.”

“Part of the programme always includes a trip to see local archaeology in action.

“My colleagues excavating at Burghead kindly invited us up to see the impressive dig.”

What do the archaeologists think of Burghead?

Caroline and Brendan travelled all the way from Australia to take in the stunning sights at the Pictish fort.

Caroline said: “It’s beautiful, nice and peaceful.

“The architecture and how well it’s preserved really stands out.

“If you could, you’d want to live here forever.

“The view across the water is absolutely amazing.”

Brenden added: “The beaches here are just stunning too.

“Back home, we’re famous for our beaches, but Scotland’s are just as nice.”

It’s cauld in the North

Sauo, from China, and Kaho, from Germany, found the weather a little chilly today, despite the sun shining brightly.

Sauo said: “It’s my first time in Scotland.

We’ve mostly been at the conference so far, so this is a nice chance to get out.

“Aberdeen was cold for us, but today is better.

“Back home it’s 30–35 degrees, so here feels very different.

“It’s nice not to be boiling hot, but I’m wearing a lot more layers than the locals.

“You can tell I’m not from here!”

The two archaeologists were amazed at how peaceful this part of Scotland felt.

“Aberdeen already seemed very chilled to me, but this is even quieter and more coastal,” Kaho said.

Sauo agreed, saying the main thing that stood out so far was “just how relaxed it feels here”.

A packed lunch – with no Irn Bru!

Tess, her daughter, and her friends from China, Italy and Canada, enjoyed the coastal views over lunch after travelling from the Granite City.

“It’s amazing, a wonderful day, fabulous views and sunshine as well, on top of a very interesting archaeological site,” she said.

She described the Broch as a nice, calm little place, a bustling fishing village with real character.

But she added: “The only disappointment is we’ve only been given water in my packed lunch. No Irn-Bru!”