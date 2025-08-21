Stunning views and missing Irn Bru: Archaeologists from around the globe give their take on Burghead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stunning views and missing Irn Bru: Archaeologists from around the globe give their take on Burghead

Around 200 visitors attended a Pictish fort excavation in the Broch today, as part of an East Asian conference hosted by Aberdeen University

By Regan Parsons
Visitors sitting on hill looking out to the Moray firth sea.
Hundreds turned up to Burghead's Pictish fort site today. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

Hundreds of archaeologists and scholars from all around the globe visited Burghead – and some liked it so much they didn’t want to leave.

A convoy of buses pulled up to the top of the Broch this afternoon to witness the excavation of a Pictish fort.

They came carrying specially prepared lunch boxes containing some Scottish treats – though bemoaned the lack of Irn Bru.

And they were full of praise for the Moray community and wider north and north-east, having joined the trip from an array of countries.

Some did find it a little chilly on the coast, saying the layers of clothing worn made it clear they weren’t locals!

Visitors coming off bus
The visitors pulled up to the Broch at around noon on Thursday. Image Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

Run by the University of Aberdeen, the Burghead dig gave guests the chance to view the excavations and discoveries dating back to the 7th century.

The village visit formed as part of the itinerary for the five-day Society for East Asian Archaeology conference.

Dr Joshua Wright, a lecturer in archaeology at Aberdeen University, said: “We have people here from the US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan and across Europe.

“For some, this is their only stop in Scotland, but others are also travelling around while they have the chance.”

“Part of the programme always includes a trip to see local archaeology in action.

“My colleagues excavating at Burghead kindly invited us up to see the impressive dig.”

The archaeologists walking up to explore. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson
The archaeologists walking up to explore. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

What do the archaeologists think of Burghead?

Caroline and Brendan travelled all the way from Australia to take in the stunning sights at the Pictish fort.

Caroline said: “It’s beautiful, nice and peaceful.

“The architecture and how well it’s preserved really stands out.

“If you could, you’d want to live here forever.

“The view across the water is absolutely amazing.”

Caroline (left) and Brendan (right) enjoying their lunch! Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson
Caroline (left) and Brendan (right) enjoying their lunch! Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

Brenden added: “The beaches here are just stunning too.

“Back home, we’re famous for our beaches, but Scotland’s are just as nice.”

It’s cauld in the North

Sauo, from China, and Kaho, from Germany, found the weather a little chilly today, despite the sun shining brightly.

Sauo said: “It’s my first time in Scotland.

We’ve mostly been at the conference so far, so this is a nice chance to get out.

“Aberdeen was cold for us, but today is better.

“Back home it’s 30–35 degrees, so here feels very different.

“It’s nice not to be boiling hot, but I’m wearing a lot more layers than the locals.

“You can tell I’m not from here!”

visitors exploring the Pictish area
Visitors were allowed to move around, ask questions, and explore at their own pace. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

The two archaeologists were amazed at how peaceful this part of Scotland felt.

“Aberdeen already seemed very chilled to me, but this is even quieter and more coastal,” Kaho said.

Sauo agreed, saying the main thing that stood out so far was “just how relaxed it feels here”.

A packed lunch – with no Irn Bru!

Tess, her daughter, and her friends from China, Italy and Canada, enjoyed the coastal views over lunch after travelling from the Granite City.

“It’s amazing, a wonderful day, fabulous views and sunshine as well, on top of a very interesting archaeological site,” she said.

She described the Broch as a nice, calm little place, a bustling fishing village with real character.

But she added: “The only disappointment is we’ve only been given water in my packed lunch. No Irn-Bru!”

Tess (bottom right) and her friends were ‘amazed’ by the Broch’s views. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

Conversation