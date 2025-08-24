Could you last 70 days alone in the wilderness? Highland woman speaks of TV show survival on Australian island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could you last 70 days alone in the wilderness? Highland woman speaks of TV show survival on Australian island

Corinne Ooms, who was a runner-up and last woman standing, says growing up in Daviot helped her learn a host of valuable survival skills.

By Michelle Henderson
Corinne Ooms with long black hair, leaning against a tree in the forest holding a basket
Corinne Ooms of East Daviot, spent 70 days in the wilderness of Tasmania as part of popular TV series Alone Australia. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Could you last 70 days in the wilderness with no mobile phone or human contact?

Corinne Ooms took on just that challenge in front of huge television audience who scrutinised her every move.

She spent more than two months alone in the wilderness of Tasmania’s West Coast range for an Australian show.

And for the 40-year-old, who grew up in Daviot in the Highlands, the experience was life-changing.

From foraging and fishing in Scotland, to building a tree house, the nine-year-old Corinne learned to embrace what the outdoors has to offer.

Fast forward three decades, and the now 40-year-old food safety consultant was putting the skills she learned through play to the test on Alone Australia.

The show saw 10 people attempt to survive in the rugged mountainous region of Lutruwita, Tasmania, with limited equipment and no contact with the outside world.

Providing a large part of the the encouragement needed to keep going was a top prize of $250,000 (£120,000).

Corinne withstood 70 days in the wild – dropping a dramatic 20kg in weight – before tapping out.

Corinne, dressed in a turquoise blouse and cream jacket, kneeling on the forest floor.
Corinne credits her upbringing in Daviot for her survival instincts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘I owe it all to the Highlands’

She has credited her upbringing for helping her survive on the Australian island, including learning how to feel “comfortable” being alone.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I owe all my interest, knowledge, passion and my comfort of being out in the forest to my time in Inverness and the Highlands.

“I was basically my nine-year-old self out there playing in the forest, and it was so nice, with not a care in the world.

“No work, no bills, no mortgage and interest repayments!

“It was just me, playing out in the forest.

“My dad taught me to appreciate what nature can offer you.

“We would go out and hunt mushrooms, and I would go rabbiting with my little Terrier.

“Tolerating a little bit of suffering is what you do when you go on a normal camping trip in Scotland.”

Corinne holding a mushroom up close.
Corinne spoke of her her father taught her foraging and fishing through the art of play. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Despite those childhood experiences, Corinne admits she never expected to do so well on the show.

“I am surprised how long I lasted,” she said.

“I thought I would be out in a month.

“In fact it was easier than I expected, and I really enjoyed not having a phone, work emails or social media.

“Having a detox from all of that was great.

“I didn’t realise how healthy it was until I came back out.

“Then I was bombarded by messages, friends and work!

“And I thought, send me back out there.”

Surviving in the wild

Despite having limited hunting skills, Corinne spoke of how catching a wallaby became her key to survival.

“I went in not knowing how to hunt – and I still don’t really know how to hunt – and I’m not a good fisherman either,” she admits.

“It was a struggle acquiring protein.

But I did catch a pretty big wallaby, a male wallaby, and that lasted me the whole 70 days.

“I dried out the meat, smoked it and made it into jerky.

“And I used every part of the animal, boiling the bones until they were soft and I could eat them, and using the hide as a blanket.”

Corinne Ooms with long black hair, holding a basket in the forest.
Corinne says her time on Alone Australia was “good for the soul.” Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘I missed the banter, hugs and physical contact’

The 40-year-old, who now lives in Tasmania, says the experience was “good for the soul”.

But missing those she holds dear was a tougher pill to swallow than she’d thought.

“I was an only child growing up in the Highlands, so I thought being alone out there was going to be easy,” Corinne said.

“I really didn’t expect to miss people as much as I did. I missed the banter, hugs and physical contact so much.

“There was one scene that they decided to show where I was having his nice moment on the beach with the sunset, and I had a little cry.

“The craving I felt for touch, a hug and physical contact was almost as strong as cravings for pizza, cheese and chocolate.”

Corinne, who is 22 weeks pregnant, says her time on Alone Australia taught her to appreciate the things that truly matter.

She said: “Life isn’t just about work, work, work.

“Having time is far more valuable than having material things.”

