Could you last 70 days alone in the wilderness? Highland woman speaks of TV show survival on Australian island

Could you last 70 days in the wilderness with no mobile phone or human contact?

Corinne Ooms took on just that challenge in front of huge television audience who scrutinised her every move.

She spent more than two months alone in the wilderness of Tasmania’s West Coast range for an Australian show.

And for the 40-year-old, who grew up in Daviot in the Highlands, the experience was life-changing.

From foraging and fishing in Scotland, to building a tree house, the nine-year-old Corinne learned to embrace what the outdoors has to offer.

Fast forward three decades, and the now 40-year-old food safety consultant was putting the skills she learned through play to the test on Alone Australia.

The show saw 10 people attempt to survive in the rugged mountainous region of Lutruwita, Tasmania, with limited equipment and no contact with the outside world.

Providing a large part of the the encouragement needed to keep going was a top prize of $250,000 (£120,000).

Corinne withstood 70 days in the wild – dropping a dramatic 20kg in weight – before tapping out.

‘I owe it all to the Highlands’

She has credited her upbringing for helping her survive on the Australian island, including learning how to feel “comfortable” being alone.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I owe all my interest, knowledge, passion and my comfort of being out in the forest to my time in Inverness and the Highlands.

“I was basically my nine-year-old self out there playing in the forest, and it was so nice, with not a care in the world.

“No work, no bills, no mortgage and interest repayments!

“It was just me, playing out in the forest.

“My dad taught me to appreciate what nature can offer you.

“We would go out and hunt mushrooms, and I would go rabbiting with my little Terrier.

“Tolerating a little bit of suffering is what you do when you go on a normal camping trip in Scotland.”

Despite those childhood experiences, Corinne admits she never expected to do so well on the show.

“I am surprised how long I lasted,” she said.

“I thought I would be out in a month.

“In fact it was easier than I expected, and I really enjoyed not having a phone, work emails or social media.

“Having a detox from all of that was great.

“I didn’t realise how healthy it was until I came back out.

“Then I was bombarded by messages, friends and work!

“And I thought, send me back out there.”

Surviving in the wild

Despite having limited hunting skills, Corinne spoke of how catching a wallaby became her key to survival.

“I went in not knowing how to hunt – and I still don’t really know how to hunt – and I’m not a good fisherman either,” she admits.

“It was a struggle acquiring protein.

But I did catch a pretty big wallaby, a male wallaby, and that lasted me the whole 70 days.

“I dried out the meat, smoked it and made it into jerky.

“And I used every part of the animal, boiling the bones until they were soft and I could eat them, and using the hide as a blanket.”

‘I missed the banter, hugs and physical contact’

The 40-year-old, who now lives in Tasmania, says the experience was “good for the soul”.

But missing those she holds dear was a tougher pill to swallow than she’d thought.

“I was an only child growing up in the Highlands, so I thought being alone out there was going to be easy,” Corinne said.

“I really didn’t expect to miss people as much as I did. I missed the banter, hugs and physical contact so much.

“There was one scene that they decided to show where I was having his nice moment on the beach with the sunset, and I had a little cry.

“The craving I felt for touch, a hug and physical contact was almost as strong as cravings for pizza, cheese and chocolate.”

Corinne, who is 22 weeks pregnant, says her time on Alone Australia taught her to appreciate the things that truly matter.

She said: “Life isn’t just about work, work, work.

“Having time is far more valuable than having material things.”