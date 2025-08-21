Four man charged after drugs seized from Dyce property and car in Aberdeen city centre

Four men have been charged following raids that uncovered drugs and cash in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Officers first targeted a property on Sluie Drive in Dyce at about 2.30pm on August 20.

They found and seized quantities of cash, heroin and crack cocaine.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged.

At about 3.10pm on the same day, officers also stopped a car on West North Street.

Quantities of cocaine, cannabis and cash were recovered by officers.

Three men, aged 21, 29 and 36, were arrested and charged.

All four men are to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.

In total police say about £6,000 worth of drugs was recovered, together with £6,945 in cash.

Detective Constable Nicholas Bowyer said: “Anybody with any information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact Police on 101 where we can then investigate.”