Thieves stage fuel raid on Buckie forest

Police are appealing for information following the theft of fuel and oil and a report of damage at two sites near the Moray town. 

By Abbie Duncan
The two thefts took place in the Hill of Maud area. Image: Google
Thieves have made off with fuel and oil after staging raids on two sites near Buckie.

Police say two contracting sites were targeted in an area of forest near Hill of Maud.

Damage was caused to a welfare unit within the forest, where entry was forced and two barrels of hydraulic oil were taken.

It was also discovered that entry had been forced to a diesel storage tank and that a quantity of diesel was missing.

The thefts took place some time between 11am on Friday August 15 and 8am on Monday August 18.

Constable Bryony Munro said: “These thefts and damage are being linked and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Hill of Maud area in Buckie between these dates and seen anything suspicious to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1484 of Monday August 18.

Alternatively, details can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

