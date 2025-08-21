‘A true champion’: Tributes paid to former Aberdeen teacher who helped university students achieve musical dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘A true champion’: Tributes paid to former Aberdeen teacher who helped university students achieve musical dreams

Margaret Carlaw took over her family farm when she retired and wrote a number of books.

By Ellie Milne
Margaret Carlaw with honorary degree
Margaret Carlaw was awarded an honorary degree from Aberdeen University in 2017. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Tributes have been paid to a woman who had a significant impact on the lives of school pupils and university students in Aberdeen.

Margaret Carlaw, a former teacher, has died peacefully at the age of 88.

She trained in education in the north-east and went on to teach at schools across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Midlothian.

After several years in the classroom, she was promoted to the role of advisor for primary education in the city.

She also lectured at the Aberdeen College of Education, helping kickstart the careers of many new teachers.

When Ms Carlaw decided to take early “retirement”, she took over the running of her family farm in the Scottish Borders.

Margaret Carlaw receiving an honorary degree from Aberdeen University
Margaret Carlaw receiving an honorary degree from Aberdeen University. Image: University of Aberdeen.

But she continued to split her time between her Aberdeen home and the Stichill farm.

During this time, Ms Carlaw turned her hand to writing and went on to publish a series of books on the history, wildlife and culture of Stichill.

She also wrote about the history of Aberdeen University – donating funds from her work to the institution.

Margaret Carlaw was dedicated to supporting Aberdeen students

Over the years, Ms Carlaw was a generous supporter of the university and helped shape the lives of many students, alongside her late cousin, Derek Ogston.

Her support included the creation of undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships in music, allowing students from all backgrounds to pursue their passions.

She also contributed thousands to an instrumental scheme so students who cannot afford to buy their own instruments can loan one instead.

Margaret Carlaw with her cousin and fellow author, Derek Ogston. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

If that were not enough, she purchased an entire percussion department complete with a full-sized Marimba and timpani set.

Chris Gray, head of music at Aberdeen University, said Ms Carlaw had “transformed” musical opportunities for students.

He said: “Her generosity enabled students to learn new instruments and take part in opportunities with ensembles and groups around the world by covering the costs of travel and other associated expenses.

“She helped many to begin careers which have in turn supported the cultural life not only of this city but beyond.

“Margaret took a keen interest in all concerts and events at the university and was always happy to help financially, and in many other ways.

“She was adored by the students for her warmth and the care given to them and their studies.”

‘Margaret was a true champion’

Derek Ogston and Margaret Carlaw pictured in 2013
Derek Ogston and Margaret Carlaw pictured in 2013. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Ms Carlaw was a patron of several internationally recognised organisations, including Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Through these roles, she was able to create invaluable learning opportunities and practical experiences for students.

Ms Carlaw regularly attended the University Chapel and funded tours for both the chapel and chamber choirs.

And her donations to the university also benefitted many societies, most notably the opera and Gilbert and Sullivan societies.

Mr Gray added: “She was a true champion of the university, the city and the wider region.

“She will be sadly missed but the lifelong commitment she made to education, arts and philanthropy will live on.”

Conversation