‘A true champion’: Tributes paid to former Aberdeen teacher who helped university students achieve musical dreams

Tributes have been paid to a woman who had a significant impact on the lives of school pupils and university students in Aberdeen.

Margaret Carlaw, a former teacher, has died peacefully at the age of 88.

She trained in education in the north-east and went on to teach at schools across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Midlothian.

After several years in the classroom, she was promoted to the role of advisor for primary education in the city.

She also lectured at the Aberdeen College of Education, helping kickstart the careers of many new teachers.

When Ms Carlaw decided to take early “retirement”, she took over the running of her family farm in the Scottish Borders.

But she continued to split her time between her Aberdeen home and the Stichill farm.

During this time, Ms Carlaw turned her hand to writing and went on to publish a series of books on the history, wildlife and culture of Stichill.

She also wrote about the history of Aberdeen University – donating funds from her work to the institution.

Margaret Carlaw was dedicated to supporting Aberdeen students

Over the years, Ms Carlaw was a generous supporter of the university and helped shape the lives of many students, alongside her late cousin, Derek Ogston.

Her support included the creation of undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships in music, allowing students from all backgrounds to pursue their passions.

She also contributed thousands to an instrumental scheme so students who cannot afford to buy their own instruments can loan one instead.

If that were not enough, she purchased an entire percussion department complete with a full-sized Marimba and timpani set.

Chris Gray, head of music at Aberdeen University, said Ms Carlaw had “transformed” musical opportunities for students.

He said: “Her generosity enabled students to learn new instruments and take part in opportunities with ensembles and groups around the world by covering the costs of travel and other associated expenses.

“She helped many to begin careers which have in turn supported the cultural life not only of this city but beyond.

“Margaret took a keen interest in all concerts and events at the university and was always happy to help financially, and in many other ways.

“She was adored by the students for her warmth and the care given to them and their studies.”

‘Margaret was a true champion’

Ms Carlaw was a patron of several internationally recognised organisations, including Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Through these roles, she was able to create invaluable learning opportunities and practical experiences for students.

Ms Carlaw regularly attended the University Chapel and funded tours for both the chapel and chamber choirs.

And her donations to the university also benefitted many societies, most notably the opera and Gilbert and Sullivan societies.

Mr Gray added: “She was a true champion of the university, the city and the wider region.

“She will be sadly missed but the lifelong commitment she made to education, arts and philanthropy will live on.”