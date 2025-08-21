Cullen kids enjoy extra days of holiday as school remains closed due to improvement work delays

Pupils set to return to Cullen Primary School this week are enjoying a few extra days of summer holiday after learning the school wasn’t ready to reopen.

A letter sent to parents and carers on Wednesday confirmed that the school – which was supposed to reopen that day – is to remain closed until Monday August 25.

The closure came as a surprise, with families expecting the school to resume for the autumn term that day.

Moray Council said the continued closure is the result of delays to improvement works that were taking place at Cullen Primary over the summer.

Those works are part of a major Moray Council improvement programme to modernise the school and boost energy efficiency.

Upgrades include new energy efficient windows and doors, LED lighting, insulation and an air source heating system.

Classrooms and shared areas are also being upgraded, with new flooring, furniture and fresh decoration.

A Moray Council spokesperson said the work is progressing well and will have a positive impact for all pupils and staff.

They also confirmed that the school is on track to open to all pupils and staff on Monday.