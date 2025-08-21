Cullen kids enjoy extra days of holiday as school remains closed due to improvement work delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cullen kids enjoy extra days of holiday as school remains closed due to improvement work delays

Cullen Primary pupils were set to return to school on Wednesday, but were told the building isn't ready.

By Abbie Duncan
The exterior of Cullen Primary
Pupils have had their summer holidays extended, with Cullen Primary remaining closed until next week due to delayed improvement works.

Pupils set to return to Cullen Primary School this week are enjoying a few extra days of summer holiday after learning the school wasn’t ready to reopen.

A letter sent to parents and carers on Wednesday confirmed that the school – which was supposed to reopen that day – is to remain closed until Monday August 25.

The closure came as a surprise, with families expecting the school to resume for the autumn term that day.

Moray Council said the continued closure is the result of delays to improvement works that were taking place at Cullen Primary over the summer.

Those works are part of a major Moray Council improvement programme to modernise the school and boost energy efficiency.

Upgrades include new energy efficient windows and doors, LED lighting, insulation and an air source heating system.

Classrooms and shared areas are also being upgraded, with new flooring, furniture and fresh decoration.

A Moray Council spokesperson said the work is progressing well and will have a positive impact for all pupils and staff.

They also confirmed that the school is on track to open to all pupils and staff on Monday.

