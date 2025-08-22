‘This is a severe blow’: Future of Inverness Spectrum Centre uncertain as council moves to secure premises

Community groups and businesses in Inverness have been left out in the cold as the city’s Spectrum Centre faces closure.

Highland Council has confirmed the community centre will cease operations from next Sunday as it secures the building.

Early reports suggest the move has been prompted by financial difficulties.

The sudden closure has left local community groups scrambling to secure new premises.

Inverness councillor Michael Gregson says “the writing has been on the wall” for some time due to diminishing footfall.

Together with the proposed relocation of the local Post Office, he described the closure as a “severe blow” to the city centre.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “The Spectrum has been such a valued part of Inverness life for decades, since opening in its modern form in 1976.

“I am concerned for the community groups who use the Centre, and the High Life Highland staff who work there.

“It is essential that there are good, varied community facilities, in the City Centre.

“Sadly, the writing has been on the wall for a while, and the Spectrum’s underuse has been of concern to many of us.

“Taken together with the Queensgate Post Office closure announcement, this is a severe blow.”

Spectrum Centre future at risk

The closure has now put the future of the community space in jeopardy, with negotiations due to get under way in the coming days.

The centre includes theatre space, a dance studio and several meeting rooms.

The Hidden Gem Cafe was a popular haunt among locals.

However, signs have appeared on the main entrance door confirming its closure.

The sign reads: “The Hidden Gem Cafe is now permanently closed.

“Thanks to all our customers for the support over the years.”

Barclays Local has also been operating a community branch from the Margaret Street premises, located opposite Inverness bus station, following the closure of its city centre offering.

Barclays has been approached for comment.

In a statement, a Highland Council spokesperson said: “As property owner of the Spectrum Centre in Inverness, the Highland Council will close and secure the building on August 31 while a decision is made about the future of the building.

“It is not appropriate for the council to comment on the Spectrum Centre Company.

“We are unable to confirm at this point on the timing of a decision regarding the property.”

Community groups on the hunt for new premises

The city centre building is owned by the Highland Council.

Caretaker High Life Highland has been responsible for health and safety, and securing the building.

However, its role has now adapted as it looks to support groups who have been displaced.

A spokesperson for High Life Highland said: “High Life Highland’s role within the Spectrum Centre was as caretaker/steward.

“We were not involved in the day-to-day running of the facility, which was undertaken by an independent management committee.

“That committee has now been wound up, so High Life Highland’s focus is now to support those community groups affected by the closure, to help them find other suitable locations to continue their activities with little disruption.”

Councillor calls for review of Inverness city centre

Councillor Gregson feels greater consideration of the area may be essential for “better integration.

He added: “I definitely wish for quality and modern public facilities – as the Spectrum formerly provided – in any development going forward in that area.

“Maybe it’s time this whole area was looked at properly – the Bus Station, Rose Street Car Park, the former Royal Mail building, and the acknowledged need for better integration of public transport in the city.”