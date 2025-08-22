Peterhead bakery hit in overnight raid

The Gooey Delights bakery in Peterhead was broken into this morning.

Raiders reportedly used a cutting tool to break their way into the premises.

Police phoned the owners of the Peterhead bakery at around 3am on Friday morning to inform them of the break-in.

Gooey Delights released the following statement on Facebook: “Unfortunately, we have been broken into through the night.

“We are looking for any Ring doorbell footage in the area.

“Any help would be so appreciated. I’m desperate to get this person caught.”

The business was scheduled to open as normal this morning but was unable to do so.

“As we are waiting for forensics we have not been able to get in to see what they have taken,” the owners added.

“We are really hoping to get open today as it’s our busiest day of the week.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10am on Friday August 22, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on North Street, Peterhead.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0254 of 22 August, 2025.”