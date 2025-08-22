‘It’s been too much’: Owner of Utopia Cafe in Inverness closes business with a ‘heavy heart’

An Inverness coffee shop has shut for good, just a year after its revival after it was damaged in a fire.

Utopia Cafe has been a popular haunt with locals since its debut on Tomatin Road back in 2019.

However, following a tumultuous spell, the city cafe has closed for good, leaving regulars dismayed.

Taking to social media, owner Kevin Paterson said the decision had been made with a “heavy heart”, amid growing pressures.

In a statement, he wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce Utopia is permanently closed.

“Things have been difficult for a long time, and the pressures have ultimately become too much.

“Thank you to every single person who supported us along the way – our incredible team, guests and friends.

“I can’t thank you enough for all you have done.”

Cafe closes following challenging five year spell

Owner Kevin Paterson previously opened up to The Press and Journal about his mental health struggles, as he worked to keep the business going amid Covid.

Hammered by restrictions during the pandemic, the business was left scrambling to survive.

In May 2023, the business closed to give staff the time to do some soul-searching.

Nine months later, the coffee shop reopened with staff excited by what lay ahead, only to then be forced to close for weeks for repairs following a flat fire.

Another 18 months on, after warnings of the need to boost trade, the cafe has admitted defeat.

‘Utopia was a wee gem of a place’

Customers responded to Kevin’s announcement with disappointment and good wishes.

One said he hopes to get his hands on some of the cafe’s classic recipes to keep their delicacies alive.

He wrote: “Oh no. What a shame. Thanks for all your efforts over the years. A wee gem of a place.

“May tap you up for recipes. All the best for the future.”

Describing it as their “favourite” spot, another wrote: “Will miss my favourite coffee stop in Inverness.

“Wishing you all the very best.”

Staff have been praised for their friendly manner, with one person writing: “I am so sorry to hear this.

“Every time I visited there was always a friendly smile.”