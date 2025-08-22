‘It’s been too much’: Owner of Utopia Cafe in Inverness closes business with a ‘heavy heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s been too much’: Owner of Utopia Cafe in Inverness closes business with a ‘heavy heart’

Utopia Cafe has been a popular haunt with locals since its debut on Tomatin Road back in 2019. 

By Michelle Henderson
The exterior of Utopia Cafe
Utopia Cafe has closed with immediate effect following a "difficult" spell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness coffee shop has shut for good, just a year after its revival after it was damaged in a fire.

Utopia Cafe has been a popular haunt with locals since its debut on Tomatin Road back in 2019.

However, following a tumultuous spell, the city cafe has closed for good, leaving regulars dismayed.

Taking to social media, owner Kevin Paterson said the decision had been made with a “heavy heart”, amid growing pressures.

In a statement, he wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce Utopia is permanently closed.

“Things have been difficult for a long time, and the pressures have ultimately become too much.

“Thank you to every single person who supported us along the way – our incredible team, guests and friends.

“I can’t thank you enough for all you have done.”

Cafe owner Kevin Paterson.
Utopia Cafe owner Kevin Paterson said the pressures had “ultimately become too much”. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Cafe closes following challenging five year spell

Owner Kevin Paterson previously opened up to The Press and Journal about his mental health struggles, as he worked to keep the business going amid Covid.

Hammered by restrictions during the pandemic, the business was left scrambling to survive.

In May 2023, the business closed to give staff the time to do some soul-searching.

Nine months later, the coffee shop reopened with staff excited by what lay ahead, only to then be forced to close for weeks for repairs following a flat fire.

Another 18 months on, after warnings of the need to boost trade, the cafe has admitted defeat.

‘Utopia was a wee gem of a place’

Customers responded to Kevin’s announcement with disappointment and good wishes.

One said he hopes to get his hands on some of the cafe’s classic recipes to keep their delicacies alive.

He wrote: “Oh no. What a shame. Thanks for all your efforts over the years. A wee gem of a place.

“May tap you up for recipes. All the best for the future.”

Describing it as their “favourite” spot, another wrote: “Will miss my favourite coffee stop in Inverness.

“Wishing you all the very best.”

Staff have been praised for their friendly manner, with one person writing: “I am so sorry to hear this.

“Every time I visited there was always a friendly smile.”

Conversation