Inverness girl, 4, to work with Disney and Burberry after signing contract with top London modelling firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness girl, 4, to work with Disney and Burberry after signing contract with top London modelling firm

Layla Scott's mum said she started looking into modelling after a woman in New York told her the tot looked just like a 'little Shirley Temple'.

By Abbie Duncan
Layla at a restaurant, with a tasty looking pastry.
Layla Scott from Inverness has landed a top contract with a London modelling agency. Image: Supplied.

An Inverness youngster is to work with some of the world’s best-known brands after signing a major modelling deal.

Layla Scott will star in ads for Disney, Barbie, Vogue and more after signing with a leading UK agency.

The four-year-old, who lives in Inverness, is now officially represented by Urban Angels, a top name in children’s modelling.

The agency works with international brands including Versace, Gucci and Nintendo and it won’t be long before Layla will start to appear in upcoming adverts.

Layla’s mum, Arwa Grant said people had been encouraging them to look into modelling for some time.

Arwa told the Press and Journal: “We go on holiday a lot as a family and no matter where we went locals kept stopping us.”

“People would shout to us to tell us how cute she was and kept saying we should get her into modelling.”

Layla’s tight ringlet curls also kept drawing special attention.

“We went to New York in August last year and a woman on the street shouted, ‘Wow she looks just like a little Shirley Temple’.

“In the Highlands people are more reserved!

“But on holiday so many people mention her hair.

“Everyone always thinks their child is cute, but with so many people saying it I decided to look into it.”

From Highland capital to the London modelling world

Arwa applied to Urban Angels after looking at a few of the top industry agencies.

The team had over 4,000 applications and Layla was shortlisted to a group of just 100.

She was then invited to London for a meeting with the agency and a photoshoot.

Just one week later, Layla’s family received a phone call that she had been offered a contract.

Arwa, who owns massage business Highland Muscle Therapy, says her flexible working hours will make it easier to jet off around the country for photoshoots.

Layla’s big sister Maya is also “very proud” of her younger sister and her dad Scott will also be cheering her on.

And Layla herself?

Well, she is still getting used to the idea.

Arwa said: “She doesn’t really understand, she just knows her photos will be taken again.

“But she had so much fun in London, so she’s excited to go back and do it again.

“She keeps asking to go back to this Yemeni restaurant we went to.

“Layla got to sit on the floor and eat – she loved it.

“We don’t get to do that in the Highlands, so it was all very exciting for her.”

Layla poses for a picture.
Layla’s confidence and her love of getting her photo taken got her a place with the London agency.  Image: Supplied.

Layla’s confidence is key to modelling success

When asked why Layla stood out to the agency Arwa said: “She very confident and likes getting her photo taken.

“She speaks really well, even to adults. She’s quite articulate for her age.

“She also has a slightly different look too – her grandfather is Yemeni and her grandmother is Scottish.”

Outside of modelling, Layla is like most kids her age.

Arwa said: “She loves her food – from Moroccan dishes to smoked salmon bagels to crisps.

“She has also just started gymnastics and is joining Performers UK in Inverness.

“She just loves to travel and chat to people.

“Its just very exciting and a really good opportunity that she has been given.”

Conversation