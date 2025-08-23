Video: What do Dons fans make of beach stadium plans and club’s Pittodrie offer to council?

Aberdeen fans outside Pittodrie have backed chairman Dave Cormack’s plea to council leaders to back a new stadium at the beach.

Writing exclusively in The Press and Journal, Mr Cormack revealed Aberdeen Football Club is willing to give Aberdeen City Council the land at Pittodrie to ensure it gets built.

Home of the Dons since the club was formed in 1903, the club no longer see the ground as suitable for their future needs.

In January 2018, the club were granted permission to build a new stadium at Kingsford near Westhill.

However, the club’s favoured option under the leadership of Mr Cormack is to have it at the beachfront.

The P&J spoke to fans outside the ground prior to the 2-2 Europa League play-off round first leg draw with Romanian side FCSB to get their thoughts.

Peterhead-based Mike Carle is so against a move to Kingsford that he is unsure if he would continue to attend to matches if the club moved there.

“I don’t even know where it is, if I’m being honest,” he said.

The season ticket holder believes some fans would prefer to stay at Pittodrie, though he thinks a new stadium close by would be a “good idea”.

He said: “A lot of the people beside where we are, in the Main Stand, they want to stay here.”

Outside the Main Stand, fans Harry Coull and Keith Purser, had a slightly different view of that part of the ground.

“The rest of the ground’s not so bad, but the Main Stand’s pretty hopeless,” Keith said.

Both support a new stadium being built at the beach.

Beach area: ‘It’s part of our DNA’

“It should be here for the club and for the area,” Harry said.

“It’s part of the club’s DNA, being here.”

Now he wants the club and the council to “get their heads together”.

His message is simple: “Get going with it and sort something out.”

Neil Murdoch, who was at the game with his daughter Louise, is “up for” Mr Cormack’s proposals.

He also thinks the proposed area selected for a new ground is a “good setting”.

“It’s not far away from where there’s been tremendous nights,” he said.

“European nights.

“I don’t like seeing politics mixed with football, but they should just sit down round the table and get things discussed.”

Dons supporter Mike Grant thinks the new proposal from the chairman is the “best option” for the club.

“To me it needs to be in Aberdeen, and beside the beach,” he said.

“Simple as that.”

The Vasey family – consisting of mum Bethan, dad Don, and children Alex and Agatha – were also happy to share their views.

“It’s hard to leave the memories here,” said Don, who described Pittodrie as “our home”.

‘A couple of wee tweaks’ to improve Pittodrie

“A couple of wee tweaks or updates here and it would just be perfect,” he said.

His kids agreed, with it being “OK for now” according to Alex.

And his sister added: “It shouldn’t be changed.”

Friends Andy Cunningham and Allan Mckessick said they would be a wrench to move from Pittodrie.

“I’d be sad to see this place go,” Andy said.

Despite this, he did concede a new stadium is needed due to the costs of the upkeep of Pittodrie.

And though he too has many fond memories from through the years, Alan also believes the club “definitely” needs a new home.

Lesley Lacey sees the need for a new stadium from an accessibility point of view.

“I think a new stadium would be good for accessibility for people that might have young children,” she said.

“We’ve been coming here for years and with a young family it’s not the easiest thing to negotiate.”

