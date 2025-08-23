Video: What do Dons fans make of beach stadium plans and club’s Pittodrie offer to council?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: What do Dons fans make of beach stadium plans and club’s Pittodrie offer to council?

We spoke to them ahead of the Europa League clash with Romanian side FCSB.

By Chris Cromar

Aberdeen fans outside Pittodrie have backed chairman Dave Cormack’s plea to council leaders to back a new stadium at the beach.

Writing exclusively in The Press and Journal, Mr Cormack revealed Aberdeen Football Club is willing to give Aberdeen City Council the land at Pittodrie to ensure it gets built.

Home of the Dons since the club was formed in 1903, the club no longer see the ground as suitable for their future needs.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack in the stands at Pittodrie.
Dave Cormack is offering up the Pittodrie site to the council as he issues a fresh plea for the new beach stadium plans to move forward. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In January 2018, the club were granted permission to build a new stadium at Kingsford near Westhill.

However, the club’s favoured option under the leadership of Mr Cormack is to have it at the beachfront.

The P&J spoke to fans outside the ground prior to the 2-2 Europa League play-off round first leg draw with Romanian side FCSB to get their thoughts.

Peterhead-based Mike Carle is so against a move to Kingsford that he is unsure if he would continue to attend to matches if the club moved there.

“I don’t even know where it is, if I’m being honest,” he said.

Mike Carle.
Mike Carle is a fan of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.

The season ticket holder believes some fans would prefer to stay at Pittodrie, though he thinks a new stadium close by would be a “good idea”.

He said: “A lot of the people beside where we are, in the Main Stand, they want to stay here.”

Harry Coull and Keith Purser.
Harry Coull and Keith Purser would like to see a new stadium at the beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Outside the Main Stand, fans Harry Coull and Keith Purser, had a slightly different view of that part of the ground.

“The rest of the ground’s not so bad, but the Main Stand’s pretty hopeless,” Keith said.

Both support a new stadium being built at the beach.

Beach area: ‘It’s part of our DNA’

“It should be here for the club and for the area,” Harry said.

“It’s part of the club’s DNA, being here.”

Now he wants the club and the council to “get their heads together”.

His message is simple: “Get going with it and sort something out.”

Louise and Neil Murdoch.
Neil, with his daughter Louise, has many memories of great Pittodrie nights – but wants talks to secure a new home for the club. Image: DC Thomson.

Neil Murdoch, who was at the game with his daughter Louise, is “up for” Mr Cormack’s proposals.

He also thinks the proposed area selected for a new ground is a “good setting”.

“It’s not far away from where there’s been tremendous nights,” he said.

“European nights.

“I don’t like seeing politics mixed with football, but they should just sit down round the table and get things discussed.”

Mike Grant.
Mike Grant thinks Dave Cormack’s plans make real sense. Image: DC Thomson.

Dons supporter Mike Grant thinks the new proposal from the chairman is the “best option” for the club.

“To me it needs to be in Aberdeen, and beside the beach,” he said.

“Simple as that.”

The Vasey family.
The Vasey family – Bethan, Alex, Agatha and Don Vasey – would prefer the club to stay at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.

The Vasey family – consisting of mum Bethan, dad Don, and children Alex and Agatha – were also happy to share their views.

“It’s hard to leave the memories here,” said Don, who described Pittodrie as “our home”.

‘A couple of wee tweaks’ to improve Pittodrie

“A couple of wee tweaks or updates here and it would just be perfect,” he said.

His kids agreed, with it being “OK for now” according to Alex.

And his sister added: “It shouldn’t be changed.”

Allan Mckessick and Andy Cunningham.
Allan Mckessick and Andy Cunningham love Pittodrie, but know it is time for a move. Image: DC Thomson.

Friends Andy Cunningham and Allan Mckessick said they would be a wrench to move from Pittodrie.

“I’d be sad to see this place go,” Andy said.

Despite this, he did concede a new stadium is needed due to the costs of the upkeep of Pittodrie.

And though he too has many fond memories from through the years, Alan also believes the club “definitely” needs a new home.

Lesley and Zander Lacey.
Lesley Lacey hopes a new ground would benefit fans with young families. Image: DC Thomson.

Lesley Lacey sees the need for a new stadium from an accessibility point of view.

“I think a new stadium would be good for accessibility for people that might have young children,” she said.

“We’ve been coming here for years and with a young family it’s not the easiest thing to negotiate.”

Conversation