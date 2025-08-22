Motorcyclist taken to hospital following A95 crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A95, north of Aviemore.

The male motorcyclist was travelling on the A95 Granish to Aberlour road when the accident happened.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 1pm.

The male rider was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, his passenger was uninjured.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Friday, we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike on the A95 near Carrbridge.

“The male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Drivers faced delays along the route as crews dealt with the incident.

The route has since been cleared.