Drugs search executed in Torry as part of national police operation

Police have arrested seven men as part of a national drugs operation which involved searches in Torry.

Officers executed a total of nine search warrants across Aberdeen and Tayside on Thursday.

The other addresses searched were in the Baxter Park, Stobswell, St Mary’s, Lochee and Douglas areas of Dundee, as well as the Letham area of Perth.

Cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated £50,000 were seized, alongside a four-figure sum of cash.

Seven men were arrested in connection, with six of them later charged.

They will all appear in court at a later date.

One man was released pending further inquiries.

Torry drugs search part of ongoing investigation

The search warrants carried out on Thursday are part of an ongoing operation targeting serious and organised crime.

The investigation began in January and has already led to the arrest of 11 people in Tayside.

Officers have also previously recovered more than half a million pounds worth of cannabis.

Detective Inspector Gary Lamb said: “Controlled drugs cause real harm and misery to individuals, families and communities.

“They are illegal for that very reason.

Organised criminals ‘care about power and money’

“Organised criminals don’t care about anyone other than themselves, they only care about power and money.

“Their drug-dealing activities can have a domino effect into wider offences, including antisocial behaviour, theft and serious violence.

“We continue to work, day in and day out, to target and disrupt anyone involved in drug dealing.

“We will not tolerate it in our communities and our focus on targeting those involved in organised crime and dismantling their criminal networks has never been stronger.”

DI Lamb added the operation shows the police’s continued commitment to tackling the threat of organised crime.

He added: “We cannot do this alone and the public’s help is absolutely vital when it comes to ridding our communities of these illegal activities.

“Anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”