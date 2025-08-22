Drugs search executed in Torry as part of national police operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Drugs search executed in Torry as part of national police operation

Seven men have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Aberdeen and Tayside.

By Ellie Milne
A police officer prepares to knock down a door in a raid.
Police carried out a drug raid at a property in Aberdeen, similar to the one pictured. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Police have arrested seven men as part of a national drugs operation which involved searches in Torry.

Officers executed a total of nine search warrants across Aberdeen and Tayside on Thursday.

The other addresses searched were in the Baxter Park, Stobswell, St Mary’s, Lochee and Douglas areas of Dundee, as well as the Letham area of Perth.

Cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated £50,000 were seized, alongside a four-figure sum of cash.

Seven men were arrested in connection, with six of them later charged.

They will all appear in court at a later date.

One man was released pending further inquiries.

Torry drugs search part of ongoing investigation

The search warrants carried out on Thursday are part of an ongoing operation targeting serious and organised crime.

The investigation began in January and has already led to the arrest of 11 people in Tayside.

Officers have also previously recovered more than half a million pounds worth of cannabis.

Detective Inspector Gary Lamb said: “Controlled drugs cause real harm and misery to individuals, families and communities.

“They are illegal for that very reason.

Organised criminals ‘care about power and money’

“Organised criminals don’t care about anyone other than themselves, they only care about power and money.

“Their drug-dealing activities can have a domino effect into wider offences, including antisocial behaviour, theft and serious violence.

“We continue to work, day in and day out, to target and disrupt anyone involved in drug dealing.

“We will not tolerate it in our communities and our focus on targeting those involved in organised crime and dismantling their criminal networks has never been stronger.”

DI Lamb added the operation shows the police’s continued commitment to tackling the threat of organised crime.

He added: “We cannot do this alone and the public’s help is absolutely vital when it comes to ridding our communities of these illegal activities.

“Anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”

