Man charged over shoplifting as police hand out behaviour warning in Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street

A 46-year-old man has received a recorded warning from police relating to antisocial behaviour in the St Nicholas Street area of Aberdeen.

Officers issued it to the man while on patrol in the city centre today.

As well as this, a 36-year-old male was charged in connection with an outstanding shoplifting matter.

This will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

