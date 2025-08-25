Man found guilty of four-year campaign of domestic abuse that ‘posed danger to life’

A man wept after being found guilty of endangering the life of his former partner following a prolonged campaign of domestic abuse.

David Ogilvie, 40, Bonawe, near Oban, was convicted following a four-day trial.

He was visibly emotional in the dock as a jury of 15 found him guilty of a course of abusive behaviour over nearly four years, between May 1, 2019, and April 21, 2023. Two other charges were found not proven.

Argument in Bonawe home began over unwashed dishes

During proceedings at Oban Sheriff Court, Ogilvie, of Kenmore Cottages, was remanded in custody for poor timekeeping and repeatedly warned by Sheriff Euan Cameron for disruptive behaviour in court, including making faces during witness testimony.

He had initially lodged a special defence of self-defence, but this was later withdrawn.

The jury heard harrowing testimony from his former partner, who said an argument over unwashed dishes escalated into violence on April 21, 2023.

“I went through to the kitchen and all the dishes were still there from the night before,” she said.

“He got up as if he was going to do them. He wasn’t in a good mood. He was muttering under his breath and grumbling.

“He came towards me, put his face close to mine. I was scared. With his left hand, he took my face and pushed it down onto the kitchen counter.

“He then threw me to the wall and smashed the other side of my face into it. The children came into the room, and he dropped to the floor.

“I told him, ‘You’ll never put your hands on me again.’”

She sustained a broken finger and bruising to her head, face and body. When she later returned to the house to collect belongings for the children, she was assaulted again.

“He dragged me by the hair into the living room,” she said. “He tried to straddle me and kept saying I was going to die.”

The incident ended when her aunt arrived.

The woman said she wore a face mask for a week to hide her injuries and was left distraught.

Woman was called names and her whereabouts monitored

She told the court Ogilvie had shouted at her over the phone during a hospital visit with one of their children, accused her of being an unfit mother and made false claims about her, including threats to report her to social workers.

Other incidents included Ogilvie throwing a Christmas catalogue at her, launching a knife that stuck in the floor near her feet, and smashing furniture.

She said he repeatedly called her names and monitored her location using Google Maps.

Two neighbours of the couple also gave evidence during the trial, and told the jury that on the day of the attack they heard the pair arguing.

One said she heard “guttural screaming”, and went on to describe it as “a very unusual sound – very frightening”.

The woman’s aunt told the jury said she found her niece bleeding from the head and “scared for her life”.

At that point in her testimony, Ogilvie laughed from the dock, prompting the court to be cleared.

‘I didn’t mean to laugh’

When questioned by the sheriff, Ogilvie said: “I didn’t mean to laugh. But that’s not what happened.”

Giving evidence, Ogilvie claimed he had been called “a fat, lazy slob” and that his partner was the aggressor.

Of the incident on April 21, he said: “We were wriggling about – that’s when she hit herself.”

He claimed she had picked up a knife and threatened to kill them both, and that he tried to remove it from her hand.

Fiscal depute Alison McFadyen challenged his version of events and asked if he had taken his anger out on his former partner. He replied: “Naw, I definitely did not.”

In closing submissions, Ms McFadyen said: “Ogilvie would like you to accept he was just trying to control her violence. Why, then, would she take the children and leave for good that day?”

Defence advocate Dominic Burke said: “He only ever laid a hand on her to restrain her. This case is riddled with inconsistencies. Consider the quality of the evidence – where it may be sufficient, does it place it beyond a reasonable doubt?”

Bonawe man found guilty of endangering partner’s life

The jury deliberated for five hours across two days before returning a guilty verdict, under deletion of some charges, of a course of domestic abuse that “posed a danger to life”.

Two charges were not proven.

Sheriff Cameron then read from Ogilvie’s record, noting convictions for assault in 2004 and 2012, possession of heroin with intent to supply in 2017, and abduction and assault in 2018.

He told Mr Burke: “Your client is someone who has come before this court on serious charges. He has now been convicted of domestic assault, and there is a level of risk to domestic partners.”

The sheriff said he was considering a custodial sentence, a supervised release order and a non-harassment order for the former partner and a child.

Ogilvie was remanded in custody pending reports. Sentencing is scheduled for September 17.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat