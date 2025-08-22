Police discover cannabis farm in raid on former Pearl Lounge nightclub in Aberdeen

A cannabis farm has been found at a former nightclub in Aberdeen city centre of Aberdeen.

Police raided what was once the Pearl Lounge at about 9.30am on Friday morning and discovered what’s understood to be a significant cultivation.

Four men – aged between 30 and 40 – have been arrested in connection with the find on Dee Street.

The building – a former church – used to house the Pearl Lounge Nightclub, which was for many years a popular and often controversial nightspot.

It has been closed since 2014 with the building largely lying unused since then.

Today, the only visitors were police officers, with marked vehicles visible in Dee Street throughout the day.

A police officer stood guard outside the entrance to the building, which still bears the Pearl Lounge name.

Inside, colleagues continued to investigate the cannabis farm find.

Police: ‘Inquiries are ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.30am on Friday August 22, a cannabis cultivation was discovered at a vacant premises in Dee Street, Aberdeen.

“Four men, aged 40, 36, 35 and 30, have been arrested in connection.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”