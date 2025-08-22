Laurencekirk cafe to close its doors for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laurencekirk cafe to close its doors for good

Gannets first opened in the town in 2019.

By Ellie Milne
The sign outside Gannets cafe in Laurencekirk
Gannets has been a popular Laurencekirk business for six years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The owner of a family-run restaurant in Laurencekirk has announced it will soon close after six years.

Gannets, located at 63 High Street, will welcome customers through the door for the final time on Friday September 5.

The team behind the business confirmed the news to customers in a social media post today.

They shared a message addressed to “friends” and thanked those who had been a part of their story over the past six years.

Gannets owner Aaron Neave prepping food in the kitchen
Gannets owner Aaron Neave prepping food in the kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The post states: “With heavy hearts, we share that Gannets will be closing our doors for good on September 5.

“This has been so much more than a business – it has been a community, a place of smiles, conversations and memories we’ll cherish forever.

“None of this would have been possible without you – our loyal customers, friends, and supporters.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for walking this journey with us.

“Your kindness and encouragement have meant the world.

“Though this chapter is ending, the gratitude and memories will stay with us always.”

The announcement was signed off by the Gannets family, who many people have shared messages with to say how much they will miss the cafe.

Afternoon tea displayed on table
Gannets is well-known for its afternoon tea in Laurencekirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Gannets in Laurencekirk to close for good

Gannets was opened by pastry chef Aaron Neave in 2019 after a “vibrant career” in the hospitality industry, as well as in oil and gas.

The business started as a “bit of a hobby” when he was home from offshore, before the High Street premises opened.

It quickly became a go-to spot for afternoon teas in the town, as well as a variety of sandwiches and sweet treats.

When the pandemic hit, the Gannets team adapted to offer a takeaway service.

Owner Aaron previously told The Press and Journal he was passionate about using local produce and putting a smile on customers’ faces, “whether that’s helping them with their coffee fix, the wide-eyed smile of a child peering into the cake cabinet, when someone sees the size of their sandwich and wonder how they’re going to eat it all, or simply being that familiar face or listening ear when it’s needed”.

