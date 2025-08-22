Laurencekirk cafe to close its doors for good

The owner of a family-run restaurant in Laurencekirk has announced it will soon close after six years.

Gannets, located at 63 High Street, will welcome customers through the door for the final time on Friday September 5.

The team behind the business confirmed the news to customers in a social media post today.

They shared a message addressed to “friends” and thanked those who had been a part of their story over the past six years.

The post states: “With heavy hearts, we share that Gannets will be closing our doors for good on September 5.

“This has been so much more than a business – it has been a community, a place of smiles, conversations and memories we’ll cherish forever.

“None of this would have been possible without you – our loyal customers, friends, and supporters.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for walking this journey with us.

“Your kindness and encouragement have meant the world.

“Though this chapter is ending, the gratitude and memories will stay with us always.”

The announcement was signed off by the Gannets family, who many people have shared messages with to say how much they will miss the cafe.

Gannets was opened by pastry chef Aaron Neave in 2019 after a “vibrant career” in the hospitality industry, as well as in oil and gas.

The business started as a “bit of a hobby” when he was home from offshore, before the High Street premises opened.

It quickly became a go-to spot for afternoon teas in the town, as well as a variety of sandwiches and sweet treats.

When the pandemic hit, the Gannets team adapted to offer a takeaway service.

Owner Aaron previously told The Press and Journal he was passionate about using local produce and putting a smile on customers’ faces, “whether that’s helping them with their coffee fix, the wide-eyed smile of a child peering into the cake cabinet, when someone sees the size of their sandwich and wonder how they’re going to eat it all, or simply being that familiar face or listening ear when it’s needed”.