Love is Blind couples say ‘I do’ at Coos’ Cathedral as Aboyne wedding venue stars in Netflix show

It has been almost a year since more than 100 crew members arrived in Aboyne to film for a hit Netflix reality show.

The team at Coos’ Cathedral were sworn to secrecy after being selected as the wedding venue for the latest series of Love is Blind.

With the final episode of series two now released on the streaming service, they can finally share what took place behind-the-scenes.

Hayley O’Sullivan, Faye Strachan and Emma Stathis had only started coordinating weddings at Coos’ Cathedral a few months before the production company reached out.

“Coos’ has been around for a very long time as a venue, but it was never really marketed,” Hayley said.

“We’d done wedding decor there as 3 Tiers Creative over the past 10 years and it had always been one of our favourites.

“So, we reached out to ask if we could help coordinate and market the venue.

“We completed renovation work and updated the website, then all of a sudden we got this email.”

Coos’ Cathedral ticks all the boxes

It was not long before a 70-strong team travelled up from London for a site visit at the Aboyne Castle Estate.

“We are very proud of Coos’,” Faye said. “It’s a gorgeous venue in an amazing location, and it’s pretty unique.

“They thought so too.”

With its secluded setting and spacious rooms, Coos’ Cathedral ticked all the boxes for the Love is Blind team.

The show, hosted by Emma and Matt Willis, is a social experiment which involves potential partners blind dating in “pods”.

The couples from the current series who went on to get engaged and, possibly, married travelled up to Aboyne in September last year.

They were joined by more than 100 crew members for 10 days of preparations and filming.

Five weddings were filmed back-to-back – each with a different theme and styling.

“Every wedding was different,” Hayley said. “After each wedding, everything had to be taken down and then the space was restyled.

“They made it feel like five different locations.”

Highlighting local suppliers

Having worked in the north-east wedding industry for more than a decade, the three sisters have built up many contacts.

“It was very cool being able to recommend local suppliers to the show as well,” Hayley added.

“Everyone involved has been so excited about this for a year, but we couldn’t tell anyone.

“Now we can shout it from the rooftops.”

Among the local businesses that made the TV weddings a reality were Hudsons Catering, Hay’s Flowers, Cakes by Leanne and Elegant Pitches.

Prior to the ceremonies, the couples were separated and got ready for their big days at two Deeside spots.

While the brides were made over at Lys-Na-Greyne in the village, the grooms were based at the nearby Glen Tanar Estate.

“All of the guests – each wedding had about 30 – were put up in local hotels as well,” Hayley added.

“The amount of money brought into the local area was fantastic, it was a boost to the local economy.”

Love is Blind at Coos’ Cathedral

Coos’ Cathedral features in the final episodes of series two of Love is Blind which were released today.

“It was an amazing experience for us,” the sisters shared.

“We’ve never experienced anything like it – we had the most fun.

“The show is not rehearsed or scripted, the cameras are on soldiers ready to capture all the drama.

“It was quite dramatic to see it all live – and now its surreal watching it on TV.

“We want everyone to know about Coos’ and hopefully we’ll get a positive response from the show.”