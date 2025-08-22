Six crews tackling fire near Lossiemouth quarry

A fire has broken out near a quarry in Lossiemouth.

Emergency services were made aware of the blaze at Sunbank Park shortly after 8pm on Friday.

Four crews are currently in attendance with a further two on the way to the scene.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed six appliances and specialist appliances have been dispatched.

The control room received the initial call at 8.18pm.

It is understood a section of nearby Boyd Anderson Drive has been cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians.

Police and paramedics are also in attendance.

Videos shared on social media show large flames and plumes of smoke rising from the Sunbank Park area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

