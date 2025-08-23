Aberdeen city centre sealed off after man found injured in late-night incident

Part of Aberdeen city centre was sealed off by police this morning after a man was found injured on Commerce Street.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for emergency treatment.

His condition is unknown.

This morning, officers placed cordons across Commerce Street, blocking all access via Regent Quay.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area overnight, with several units stationed along the street into the morning.

Man found injured on Commerce Street

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Friday August 22 2025 we received a report of a man found injured on Commerce Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Witnesses described seeing the area swarming with officers as police secured the cordon and launched their investigation.

Police have not confirmed whether the incident is being treated as suspicious.