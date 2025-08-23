Police probe ‘wilful’ fire at Lossiemouth quarry

Police are investigating after a large fire, which is being treated as wilful, broke out at a quarry in Lossiemouth on Friday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze near Sunbank Park shortly after 8pm, prompting a significant response from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The fire service extinguished the fire, but were back on scene this morning to make sure there were no hot spots.

Firefighters tackle large blaze at Lossiemouth quarry

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Friday August 22 we received a report of a fire at a quarry in Lossiemouth.

“Officers attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported injuries. The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The fire, which took hold rapidly in a section of land near residential properties, led to road closures to allow firefighters to pump water to the scene.

A stretch of Boyd Anderson Drive was cordoned off to both traffic and pedestrians as a precaution.

On Friday night, SFRS confirmed that six appliances and specialist units had been dispatched. The control room received the initial call at 8.18pm, with crews arriving within minutes to tackle the flames.

Community Council say residents left ‘terrified’ by fire

Residents there were evacuated and were left “terrified” by the ordeal, the local council has said.

In a new statement, published on Saturday afternoon, Lossiemouth Community Council also said they were “saddened” to see the damage caused to the area.

It read: “We have been down to see the effects of last night’s fire at Sunbank Quarry this morning.

“It is really sad to see the damage to the area and it must have been terrifying for the residents, some of whom had to be evacuated and whose homes are very close by.

“Also, the effects on the wildlife who share this beautiful space.

“A huge thank you to our Lossiemouth Community Fire Station and the crews from the other five appliances who attended and brought the blaze so quickly under control.”

They went on to thank the emergency services for their work during the fire.

The statement continued: “Thank you also to those who called the emergency services.

“Your quick response, without doubt helped prevent what might have been far worse damage.”

Fire service are dampening down hot spots

By Saturday morning, fire crews remained at the site, dampening down hot spots and working to ensure there was no risk of reignition.

Dramatic videos shared on social media showed towering flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from the Sunbank Park area, visible for several miles around.

Despite the scale of the incident, no injuries were reported.