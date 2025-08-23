Police probe ‘wilful’ fire at Lossiemouth quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police probe ‘wilful’ fire at Lossiemouth quarry

Police are treating a quarry fire in Lossiemouth as wilful. Six fire engines tackled the blaze near Sunbank Park.

By Louise Glen & Graham Fleming
Police probe wilful fire at Lossiemouth quarry
Police probe wilful fire at Lossiemouth quarry. Image: Jasper Image.

Police are investigating after a large fire, which is being treated as wilful, broke out at a quarry in Lossiemouth on Friday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze near Sunbank Park shortly after 8pm, prompting a significant response from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The fire service extinguished the fire, but were back on scene this morning to make sure there were no hot spots.

Firefighters tackle large blaze at Lossiemouth quarry

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Friday August 22 we received a report of a fire at a quarry in Lossiemouth.

“Officers attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no reported injuries. The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Firefighters tackle large blaze at Lossiemouth quarry
Emergency services were on the scene near Lossiemouth. Image: Jasper Image.

The fire, which took hold rapidly in a section of land near residential properties, led to road closures to allow firefighters to pump water to the scene.

A stretch of Boyd Anderson Drive was cordoned off to both traffic and pedestrians as a precaution.

On Friday night, SFRS confirmed that six appliances and specialist units had been dispatched. The control room received the initial call at 8.18pm, with crews arriving within minutes to tackle the flames.

Community Council say residents left ‘terrified’ by fire

Residents there were evacuated and were left “terrified” by the ordeal, the local council has said.

In a new statement, published on Saturday afternoon, Lossiemouth Community Council also said they were “saddened” to see the damage caused to the area.

It read: “We have been down to see the effects of last night’s fire at Sunbank Quarry this morning.

“It is really sad to see the damage to the area and it must have been terrifying for the residents, some of whom had to be evacuated and whose homes are very close by.

“Also, the effects on the wildlife who share this beautiful space.

“A huge thank you to our Lossiemouth Community Fire Station and the crews from the other five appliances who attended and brought the blaze so quickly under control.”

A grassy area of the quarry after the fire which has left the ground blackened.
The blaze has torched some of the area around Sunbank Quarry. Image: Lossiemouth Community Council

They went on to thank the emergency services for their work during the fire.

The statement continued: “Thank you also to those who called the emergency services.

“Your quick response, without doubt helped prevent what might have been far worse damage.”

Fire service are dampening down hot spots

By Saturday morning, fire crews remained at the site, dampening down hot spots and working to ensure there was no risk of reignition.

Dramatic videos shared on social media showed towering flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from the Sunbank Park area, visible for several miles around.

Despite the scale of the incident, no injuries were reported.

Conversation